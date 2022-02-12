Sat, 12 Feb 2022

News

International

Eileen Gu, 18, and her quest to build a bridge between U.S. and China

Eileen Gu is an 18-year-old from San Francisco who made the decision to ski in the 2022 Beijing Olympics for ...

Former Honduran President Hernandez on US list of corrupt officials

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has placed former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on a classified list of officials suspected ...

Thousands protest US-Slovak defense treaty

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Thousands protested on February 8 in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, against a military defense treaty between their nation ...

Pakistan may bring China, U.S. closer as in 1970: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized the United States for its 20-year war in Afghanistan, claiming ...

Protests over Covid restrictions continue in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Protesters from throughout New Zealand, known as the "convoy for freedom", blocked streets outside New Zealand's parliament ...

Hawaiian couple told to pay $18,000 electric bill for street lights

WAIANAE, Hawaii: A Hawaiian couple, Desha-Ann and Rashann Kealoha, have received an $18,000 electricity bill after their electric company said ...

Business

U.S. stock markets in freefall, Dow Jones sheds 504 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had another disastrous day on Friday as sellers well and truly took charge ...

Gas price in Florida averages $3.47 per gallon, says AAA

HEATHROW, Florida: According to the American Automobile Association, gasoline prices in Florida climbed to their highest level in the last ...

Record high 2021 trade deficit concerns experts

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit increased to a record high $859.1 billion last year, compared ...

Asian stocks quiet with Japanese markets closed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded lower on Friday, although volume was thin with one of the region's ...

Plans call for US Postal Service to add 5,000 EVs to delivery fleet

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced that it plans to submit an initial order for 5,000 ...

Rollout moderately successful of Chinese digital yuan at Olympics

BEIJING, China: For 36 years, Visa Card has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to be an Olympic sponsor, but ...

