Fri, 18 Feb 2022

News RELEASES

1 dead, 8 sickened after poisoning at German bar

WEIDEN, Germany: German police said one man died and eight others were hospitalized in serious condition after consuming spiked drinks ...

First Covid case reported on Cook Islands, person in isolation

AVARUA DISTRICT, Cook Islands: Cook Islands has detected its first case of COVID-19, with Prime Minister Mark Brown stating that ...

War hysteria grips world, much of it propaganda

Marshall McLuhan's prophecy that "the successor to politics will be propaganda" has happened. Raw propaganda is now the rule in ...

Former US naval engineer pleads guilty to submarine espionage

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Jonathan Toebbe, the former U.S. Navy engineer charged with attempting to ...

Canada says only rapid Covid test now required to enter country

MONTREAL, Canada: In easing Covid restrictions, beginning February 28 Canada will no longer ask fully vaccinated travelers to provide PCR ...

Construction begins on New York's first offshore wind energy facility

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Crews have begun work to build a wind farm off Wainscott, New York, as political ...

Musk donated $5.7 billion to charities in December

PALO ALTO, California: According to a regulatory filing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated some 5 million shares of company stock, ...

Stocks in Asia close out week with mild losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were almost universally lower as they closed out the week on Friday.Losses however ...

Virgin Galactic starts selling $450,000 ticket to space

SPACEPORT AMERICA, New Mexico: Virgin Galactic has opened ticket sales for a ride into outer space to the general public, ...

Intel expands chip production, buying $5.4 billion foundry

SANTA CLARA, California: Intel is investing $5.4 billion to acquire Tower Semiconductor, in a deal that would place Intel in ...

U.S. stocks destabilized by Ukraine crisis, Nasdaq sheds 407 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived on Thursday as Russia and the United States each accused the other ...

Report: Tesla sold 59,845 Chinese-made electric vehicles in January

BEIJING, China: The China Passenger Car Association has said that U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla sold 59,845 Chinese-made vehicles in ...

