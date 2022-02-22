Tue, 22 Feb 2022

First phone app approved to deliver insulin for diabetics

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first app for iPhone and Android phones to deliver ...

UK's Johnson to tell Parliament of end of Covid restrictions

LONDON, England: The UK is preparing to end most Covid restrictions, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson."We think you can ...

China again fires lasers, this time at Australian military plane

BRISBANE, Australia: A Chinese naval ship has fired a laser beam at an Australian military aircraft, with the potential to ...

Bangladeshi woman gang-raped, killed, before body is chopped to pieces

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained three people for their alleged participation in chopping a ...

Frantic digging as mudslides in Brazil claim 100 victims

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil: The death toll from mudslides and floods in Brazil's colonial-era city of Petropolis, which was hit ...

New mayor of NYC urges removal of homeless from subways

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Mayor Eric Adams has announced a plan to remove the homeless from the New York ...

Cost of America meat rising due to anti-competitive practices

As Minnesotans keep paying more for groceries, including meats, inflation gets most of the blame. But that doesn't tell the ...

Stocks in U.S. and Europe crumble, dollar strengthens on Putin move

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in Europe and the U.S. tumbled on Monday, and the U.S. dollar strengthened, after ...

U.S. blacklists UTencent, Alibaba's e-commerce sites

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Trade Representative's office has announced that the Chinese e-commerce sites run by Tencent and Alibaba Group ...

American Airlines reduces schedules due to Boeing delivery problems

FORT WORTH, Texas: Due to delays in Boeing delivering new wide-body aircraft, American Airlines is making further cuts to this ...

Asian stocks struggle to find direction, Nikkei 225 the main mover

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were somewhat directionless Monday, after a volatile week last week.China's Shanghai Composite was ...

US warnings reduced for cruise travel as Covid lessens

ATLANTA, Georgia: Citing a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ships, the Centers for Disease Control ...

