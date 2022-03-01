Tue, 01 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
31
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Time for U.S., German and French compromise to end war in Ukraine

War is a tragedy, a crime, and a defeat. Citizens of the world should condemn the decision of Russian President ...

International court asked to adjudicate on Russian invasion

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Ukraine on Sunday (local time) filed an application instituting proceedings against the Russian Federation before the ...

All Russian defense apparatus, including nuclear, readied for combat

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on "special combat readiness" alert on Sunday ...

High School students, including 5 girls, tortured by Myanmar junta

MAGWAY, Myanmar - Last week more than 20 teenagers from Magway Region's Chauk Township were arrested in connection with a ...

Following attack on Ukraine, Russia's Aeroflot banned from UK, Ireland

LONDON, England: After President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, Russian airline Aeroflot was banned from flying to the ...

Russia broadens attack on Ukraine from all directions , Kyiv targeted

Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday including the capital, Kyiv, where a curfew ...

Business

Section
Hydrogen-power test pub to be built in U.S. west

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: Four U.S. western states will cooperate to develop hydrogen power. In making the announcements, the state governments noted ...

Stocks in Asia march higher, Australian All Ords climbs 50 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were generally higher throughout most of Asia on Monday, however, Hong Kong stocks lagged."We saw ...

Intel chooses Germany for new chip factory, announcement this week

BERLIN, Germany: Intel will announce plans to build a multibillion-euro European chip factory in the German city of Magdeburg. In ...

Elon Musk investigated by SEC due to selling Tesla shares

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether recent stock sales by Elon Musk, Tesla Chief ...

Target announces it has ended use of face masks

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: In an update posted to its website on 21st February, mega-retail company Target announced that it was ending ...

New York, New Jersey offshore wind auction sets new record

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The largest-ever U.S. sale of offshore wind development rights, located in areas off the coasts ...

Movie Review

Winter Light (Nattvardsgsterna)