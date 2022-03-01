Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
War is a tragedy, a crime, and a defeat. Citizens of the world should condemn the decision of Russian President ...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Ukraine on Sunday (local time) filed an application instituting proceedings against the Russian Federation before the ...
MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on "special combat readiness" alert on Sunday ...
MAGWAY, Myanmar - Last week more than 20 teenagers from Magway Region's Chauk Township were arrested in connection with a ...
LONDON, England: After President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, Russian airline Aeroflot was banned from flying to the ...
Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday including the capital, Kyiv, where a curfew ...
CHEYENNE, Wyoming: Four U.S. western states will cooperate to develop hydrogen power. In making the announcements, the state governments noted ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were generally higher throughout most of Asia on Monday, however, Hong Kong stocks lagged."We saw ...
BERLIN, Germany: Intel will announce plans to build a multibillion-euro European chip factory in the German city of Magdeburg. In ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether recent stock sales by Elon Musk, Tesla Chief ...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: In an update posted to its website on 21st February, mega-retail company Target announced that it was ending ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The largest-ever U.S. sale of offshore wind development rights, located in areas off the coasts ...