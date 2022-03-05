Sat, 05 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
57
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Women and children to bear brunt of Ukraine conflict

A pandemic. And now war. A war, the UK's Ukraine Ambassador wrote last week "on the whole of the civilised ...

Concealed carry handgun bill approved by Georgia Senate

ATLANTA, Georgia: The Georgia Senate has passed an election year bill along a strict party line that would remove the ...

Russian oligarch, Putin-associate, has 512-foot yacht seized

HAMBURG, Germany: German authorities have seized one of the world's largest yachts, owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as part ...

Ukraine crisis could result in revival of NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron famously said in 2019 that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was in a state of ...

In message to China, US delegation brings message of support to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan: A delegation of former senior U.S. defense and security officials have arrived in Taipei.However, the visit was denounced ...

New year increases violence in Pakistan's Quetta

QUETTA, Pakistan - Three people were killed, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and 24 others were injured in ...

Business

Section
Wall St. relieved as Nordstrom expects higher profits, revenues

SEATTLE, Washington: Nordstrom Inc. has announced that its full-year revenues and profits would be above earlier estimates, highlighting the strong ...

Global stock markets fall sharply, Wall Street not so much

NEW YORK, New York - European and British stock markets shattered on Friday, while U.S. stocks fell sharply but began ...

Fears voiced that Ukraine conflict could disrupt manufacturing

WASHINGTON D.C.: In February, U.S. manufacturing activity picked up more than predicted, as the number of COVID-19 infections declined throughout ...

China's new high-speed train can reach 620 kph

BEIJING, China: A prototype of a new high-speed Maglev train capable of reaching speeds of 620 kph (385 mph) has ...

Stocks in Asia reel after Russia bombs Ukraine nuclear power station

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold across the board on Friday after reports the largest nuclear plant ...

Objections to Toshiba restructuring plan causes CEO to resign

TOKYO, Japan: Toshiba has announced that CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa has resigned, which came after sources revealed a revised restructuring plans ...

Movie Review

The Dead Don't Die
Dead Don't Die