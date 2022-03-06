Sun, 06 Mar 2022

Citing her support of Putin, Metropolitan Opera fires soprano Netrebko

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from performances at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House, ...

Russia and Ukraine cease fire for 7 hours for humanitarian corridors

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 5 (ANI): A seven-hour ceasefire has begun in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine to ...

As Hong Kong sets daily Covid record, plans for testing announced

HONG KONG: As health officials reported a record 55,353 daily infections and over 100 deaths occurring on March 2, Hong ...

Women and children to bear brunt of Ukraine conflict

A pandemic. And now war. A war, the UK's Ukraine Ambassador wrote last week "on the whole of the civilised ...

Concealed carry handgun bill approved by Georgia Senate

ATLANTA, Georgia: The Georgia Senate has passed an election year bill along a strict party line that would remove the ...

Russian oligarch, Putin-associate, has 512-foot yacht seized

HAMBURG, Germany: German authorities have seized one of the world's largest yachts, owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as part ...

Payrolls rose above expectations in February, reaching 475,000

WASHINGTON D.C.: US private-sector employers brought back more jobs than expected in February as virus-related disruptions receded following the spread ...

As it exits Russia, Exxon orders U.S. employees out

IRVING, Texas: As a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Exxon Mobil has announced that it would exit Russian oil ...

Wall St. relieved as Nordstrom expects higher profits, revenues

SEATTLE, Washington: Nordstrom Inc. has announced that its full-year revenues and profits would be above earlier estimates, highlighting the strong ...

Global stock markets fall sharply, Wall Street not so much

NEW YORK, New York - European and British stock markets shattered on Friday, while U.S. stocks fell sharply but began ...

Fears voiced that Ukraine conflict could disrupt manufacturing

WASHINGTON D.C.: In February, U.S. manufacturing activity picked up more than predicted, as the number of COVID-19 infections declined throughout ...

China's new high-speed train can reach 620 kph

BEIJING, China: A prototype of a new high-speed Maglev train capable of reaching speeds of 620 kph (385 mph) has ...

