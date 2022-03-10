Thu, 10 Mar 2022

Stolichnaya vodka to re-brand as 'Stoli'

RIGA, Latvia: In response to its founder's "vehement position" against the Putin regime and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ...

War in Ukraine should be measured in years, not days

The war between Russia and Ukraine began much before February 24, 2022-the date provided by the Ukrainian government, NATO, and ...

Toddler, 5-year-old among seven killed by junta artillery shells

KAREN STATE, Myanmar - According to a local human rights group, seven people were killed by Myanmar military junta artillery ...

Turkey says $1 billion in leather orders cancelled due to Ukraine war

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has slowed business among textile and leather goods' makers in Istanbul's garment district, who ...

Largest cruise ship in the world departs with 6,900 passengers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: The "Wonder of the Seas," weighing 236,857 tons, is a city on water with her own Central ...

China ratchets up tension, declaring part of South China Sea closed

HANOI, Vietnam: For over one week, China will conduct military drills in the South China Sea in an area between ...

Wall Street in dramatic burst higher, Nasdaq regains 460 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared back to life on Wednesday on speculation a diplomatic breakthrough in the ...

Stellantis might manufacture ethanol powered vehicle for Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil: Antonio Filosa, Stellantis chief operating officer for South America, said this week that the company is considering whether ...

Honda, Sony to offer their brand of electric autos by 2025

TOKYO, Japan: Honda and Sony have announced they will work together to jointly develop and sell new electric vehicles (EV).Though ...

Fears for rising oil prices fail to deter Asian stock market investors

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia began recovering on Wednesday despite the fallout from the U.S. and UK ban ...

First driverless robotaxis OK'd for passenger use in China

SHENZHEN, China: On March 3, AutoX, an Alibaba-backed startup, announced it would provide fully driverless robotaxis on public roads in ...

U.S. stocks retreat on Russian oil ban

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks took another beating on Tuesday, but exhaustion saw losses contained. The trigger for ...

