Pyongyang, SANA-Presidium of Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Korea held a farewell ceremony for Syrian Ambassador in Pyongyang ,Tammam Suleiman, who ended his mission as Ambassador of Syria in the country.

Ambassador Suleiman conveyed to the deputy chairman of the Assembly the greetings of President Bashar al-Assad to President of the Democratic Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un.

Deputy Chairman of the Assembly, Kang Yun-Suk, thanked the Syrian leadership and people for their continuous support to the DPRK and its stance, adding that the wise leadership of President al-Assad has protected the Syrian land from the US hegemony.

He hailed the deeply -rooted relations that bind the two friendly countries throughout history.

The DPRK official awarded Ambassador Suleiman the Order of Friendship in appreciation of his efforts in serving bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, Ambassador Suleiman stressed that relations between the DPRK and Syria are an advanced example of bilateral relations, based on the independent national will of the two friendly peoples in the two countries in the face of US imperialist plots aimed at subjugating countries to its hegemony.

MHD Ibrahim/ Mazen Eyon