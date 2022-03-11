Fri, 11 Mar 2022

International

Ratings agency says Russia expected to default on debt

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Ratings agency Fitch has warned that a Russian default on its national debt is "imminent," ...

With eye on food security, China says winter wheat crop declines

BEIJING, China: Chinese agriculture minister Tang Renjian has said that the condition of the country's winter wheat crop could be ...

UK-Pakistan relations reach a new low over Ukraine

LONDON, UK - Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia and his recent speech condemning Western countries, diplomatic relations ...

Stolichnaya vodka to re-brand as 'Stoli'

RIGA, Latvia: In response to its founder's "vehement position" against the Putin regime and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ...

War in Ukraine should be measured in years, not days

The war between Russia and Ukraine began much before February 24, 2022-the date provided by the Ukrainian government, NATO, and ...

Toddler, 5-year-old among seven killed by junta artillery shells

KAREN STATE, Myanmar - According to a local human rights group, seven people were killed by Myanmar military junta artillery ...

Business

Wall Street struggles as peace talks wane, Nasdaq dives 126 points

NEW YORK, New York - With inflation now pushing a forty-year high there is little doubt the Federal Reserve will ...

Bristol Myers: US ok's expanded use of lung cancer drug Opdivo

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bristol Myers Squibb has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ...

Ukraine war causes India's rupee to reach all-time low against dollar

NEW DELHI, India: On 7th March, the rupee plunged 84 paise, closing at an all-time low of 77.01 against the ...

Hope for Russia-Ukraine peace talks lifts Asian stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Hope for a resolution to the Russian-Ukraine conflict through talks between the two, and a move ...

Japan to release 7.5 million barrels of reserve oil

TOKYO, Japan: As part of the efforts of International Energy Agency (IEA) members to stabilize oil markets following Russia's invasion ...

Wall Street in dramatic burst higher, Nasdaq regains 460 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared back to life on Wednesday on speculation a diplomatic breakthrough in the ...

