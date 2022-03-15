Tue, 15 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
47
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
North Korea tests ICBM missile capable of reaching U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: A senior Biden administration official confirmed that North Korea has test fired a new inter-continental ballistic missile system ...

Chinese purchase of Italian drone firm stopped by government

ROME, Italy: Three government officials have told Reuters that Italy canceled the sale of a military drone company to Chinese ...

Errant Indian unarmed missile shot into Pakistan, New Delhi apologizes

NEW DELHI, India: Citing a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance, India accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan last week."On 9 ...

Florida acts to feed starving manatees

MIAMI, Florida: Florida wildlife officials have said that more than 55 tons of lettuce have been fed to starving manatees ...

US airlines respond to rising prices by cutting flights

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the surging cost of fuel caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. airlines ...

South Korea elects opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol as president

SEOUL, South Korea: Following a closely fought election, conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has been elected president, marking ...

Business

Section
Meat, fish, grains see greatest price jump in US grocery stores

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Inflation in the United States has sparked an 8.6 percent increase in grocery prices in ...

Wall Street struggles as Nasdaq dives 263 points

NEW YORK, New York - A sell-off in technology shares and growth stocks undermined Wall Street on Monday, ahead of ...

Nearly 1 million BMWs to be recalled due to overheating risk

WOODCLIFF LAKE, New Jersey: Due to fire risks caused by the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve, as reported by Automotive ...

After Covid shut down, Indian airlines to begin flying internationally

NEW DELHI, India: India will resume scheduled commercial flights to international destinations beginning 27th March. This will mark the long-awaited ...

Tech stocks plunge in Hong Kong, Hang Seng loses more than 5 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Sharemarkets in Asia were mixed on Monday. The biggest moves were in China and Hong Kong ...

Manhattan rents up 24 percent over last year

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After prices fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, rents in Manhattan are again reaching new record ...

Movie Review

Top Gun (4K UHD)