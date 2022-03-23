Wed, 23 Mar 2022

International

U.S. Navy travels thru Taiwan Strait; 'provocation' says China

BEIJING, China: The Chinese military spokesman has said that the U.S. destroyer Ralph Johnson's traveling through the Taiwan Strait on ...

Well preserved tombs found in Egypt, dating to 2700 BC

CAIRO, Egypt: Five ancient tombs were discovered earlier this month outside Egypt's capital Cairo. The tombs date to the Old ...

Russian army unprepared for combat, says ex-CIA director

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an interview with CNN, retired Gen. David Petraeus, former U.S. CIA director, said it is "not entirely" ...

Spain moves toward recognizing Moroccan rule in Western Sahara

MADRID, Spain: Amidst its strained relations with Morocco, Spain's prime minister has written to the Moroccan king agreeing that having ...

Launch struck by cargo ship in Bangladesh: 8 deaths reported

NARAYANGANJ, Bangladesh - Eight people have died after a launch carrying more than 50 people sank in the Shitalakkhya river ...

Skull of 40 ft. sea 'monster' unearthed in Peru

LIMA, Peru: Peruvian scientists announced that they have discovered the skull of an ancient ancestor of modern-day whales, which once ...

Business

Turkey's Erdogan officiates at opening of bridge spanning Europe, Asia

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has inaugurated a suspension bridge across the Dardanelles Strait, the latest in a series ...

Japanese shares surge as yen buckles, Nikkei 225 notches up 3% gain

SYDNEY, Australia - Funds flowed out of declining bond markets into stocks in Asia on Wednesday, providing a welcome lift ...

With fewer Covid cases, Indonesia ends some travel restrictions

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's tourism minister has said that the country has removed its quarantine requirement for all arrivals from overseas, ...

China's Wuhan luring satellite industry, space technologies

WUHAN, China: The central Chinese city of Wuhan has vowed to become China's "Valley of Satellites," joining other cities tasked ...

U.S. stocks rebound as global clamor for stocks grows

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks bounced higher on Tuesday, adding to global demand for stocks that began earlier ...

Apple employee charged in $10 million theft, faces jail sentence

SAN JOSE, California: A former Apple employee, Dhirendra Prasad, has been charged by U.S. prosecutors with defrauding the iPhone maker ...

