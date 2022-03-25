March 24, 2022, Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement:

"Canada strongly condemns North Korea's launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) on Thursday, March 24. Canada and its allies had also deplored the launch of North Korea's missiles in early March, involving a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system. These tests pose a direct threat to international and regional peace and security and are a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"We note with great concern that North Korea has revoked its moratorium on long-range missile tests. Canada calls on North Korea to immediately cease the launch and testing of missiles, to uphold its international obligations and to engage with the international community. We urge North Korea to respond to repeated offers to return to negotiations, particularly with the US, and to embark on a path of dialogue, stability and prosperity for all people in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Canada supports international and regional efforts to constrain North Korea's provocative actions and reinforce security in the Indo-Pacific region. We will continue to work with partners and allies and stand in solidarity with South Korea and Japan to ensure that sanctions are maintained, in parallel with dialogue and diplomacy, until North Korea completely, verifiably, and irreversibly dismantles its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs."