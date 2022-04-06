Wed, 06 Apr 2022

International

U.S., allies claim PM Khan pressed to cancel Russian visit in February

MOSCOW, Russia - In response to reports of a "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow the government through a no-confidence motion, Russia ...

After two years, Ramadan prayers return to Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Amidst declining Covid 19 cases and eased restrictions in recent months, Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, welcomed ...

Pointing to success, Taiwan ending many Covid restrictions

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang has said that a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the country will not ...

Nicaraguan opposition newspaper head sentenced to 9 years in prison

MANAGUA, Nicaragua: The director of Nicaragua's La Prensa newspaper, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, has been sentenced to nine years in ...

Sixty-seven nations now free to resume flights to and from Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian authorities announced plans on Monday to end the ban on flights to and from 52 countries ...

Long-awaited legal cannabis sale begins in New Mexico April 1

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: Within 12 hours of the launch of retail sales of cannabis in New Mexico on April 1, ...

Business

Stocks in Asia end lower, Nikkei 225 tumbles 438 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were active on Wednesday with the Chinese mainland's bourses re-opening after a two-day ...

For second time, Japan discusses expanding energy subsidies

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda has said that Japan may expand a fuel subsidy program ...

U.S. stocks fall sharply, Nasdaq loses more than 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields undermined stocks in the United States and Europe ...

Canadian government to offer support to GM in auto plants

OTTAWA, Canada: A government source has said that Canada will announce its support for a multi-billion-dollar investment by General Motors ...

Pilot shortage causes Alaska Air to cancel 120 flights

SEATTLE, Washington: Alaska Airlines canceled more than 120 flights to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on April 1, affecting ...

Toyota again tops GM in first quarter auto sales in US

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota Motor Corporation has reported its first-quarter sales in the U.S., which again were higher than General Motors, ...

