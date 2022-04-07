Thu, 07 Apr 2022

News RELEASES

International

US airlines delayed, canceled 12,000 flights due to weather, staffing

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. airlines delayed and canceled more than 12,000 flights on April 2 and 3, stranding ...

U.S., allies claim PM Khan pressed to cancel Russian visit in February

MOSCOW, Russia - In response to reports of a "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow the government through a no-confidence motion, Russia ...

After two years, Ramadan prayers return to Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Amidst declining Covid 19 cases and eased restrictions in recent months, Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, welcomed ...

Pointing to success, Taiwan ending many Covid restrictions

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang has said that a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the country will not ...

Nicaraguan opposition newspaper head sentenced to 9 years in prison

MANAGUA, Nicaragua: The director of Nicaragua's La Prensa newspaper, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, has been sentenced to nine years in ...

Sixty-seven nations now free to resume flights to and from Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian authorities announced plans on Monday to end the ban on flights to and from 52 countries ...

Business

French vineyards threatened by unusual April frost

CHABLIS, France: A late frost following a winter warm spell is threatening fruit crops in France. Ice-coated vines stretched across ...

Stocks in Asia end lower, Nikkei 225 tumbles 438 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were active on Wednesday with the Chinese mainland's bourses re-opening after a two-day ...

For second time, Japan discusses expanding energy subsidies

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda has said that Japan may expand a fuel subsidy program ...

U.S. stocks fall sharply, Nasdaq loses more than 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields undermined stocks in the United States and Europe ...

Canadian government to offer support to GM in auto plants

OTTAWA, Canada: A government source has said that Canada will announce its support for a multi-billion-dollar investment by General Motors ...

Pilot shortage causes Alaska Air to cancel 120 flights

SEATTLE, Washington: Alaska Airlines canceled more than 120 flights to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on April 1, affecting ...

Movie Review

