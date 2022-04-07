Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. airlines delayed and canceled more than 12,000 flights on April 2 and 3, stranding ...
MOSCOW, Russia - In response to reports of a "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow the government through a no-confidence motion, Russia ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Amidst declining Covid 19 cases and eased restrictions in recent months, Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, welcomed ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang has said that a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the country will not ...
MANAGUA, Nicaragua: The director of Nicaragua's La Prensa newspaper, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, has been sentenced to nine years in ...
MOSCOW, Russia - Russian authorities announced plans on Monday to end the ban on flights to and from 52 countries ...
CHABLIS, France: A late frost following a winter warm spell is threatening fruit crops in France. Ice-coated vines stretched across ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were active on Wednesday with the Chinese mainland's bourses re-opening after a two-day ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda has said that Japan may expand a fuel subsidy program ...
NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields undermined stocks in the United States and Europe ...
OTTAWA, Canada: A government source has said that Canada will announce its support for a multi-billion-dollar investment by General Motors ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Alaska Airlines canceled more than 120 flights to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on April 1, affecting ...