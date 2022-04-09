Sat, 09 Apr 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
42
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Fox outfoxed, captured by police after attacks on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON D.C.: Animal control officers have captured a wild fox after it followed or attacked several people near the chambers ...

Cuba's first non-Castro president reviving Cuban Revolution

In 1994, Miguel Diaz-Canel began a new position in Santa Clara, not far from his birthplace of Placetas, as the ...

No food, cages damaged, as war comes to Ukrainian zoo

KHARKIV, Ukraine: Russian shelling has destroyed the Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv and sent its volunteers scurrying. Officials at the Ukrainian ...

After prices jump due to Ukraine war, protesters disrupt Peru

LIMA, Peru: To quell nationwide protests over soaring fuel and fertilizer prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Peruvian president ...

Oklahoma becomes first state to legislate total ban on abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma: Oklahoma state lawmakers have voted to criminalize abortion and approved a measure to imprison those performing the ...

Drone deliveries to begin this week in Dallas-area

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Some of the world's largest companies, including Amazon, Walmart and Google's parent company Alphabet, are ...

Business

Section
Following other companies, Intel stops shipping chips to Russia

SANTA CLARA, California: Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. chipmaker Intel said it is suspending its business operations in Russia, ...

Sellers take charge on Wall Street, Dow Jones gains dwindle at end

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday with industrials gaining ground, while the technology sector lagged.The ...

VW sets new direction, sell more high profit vehicles

WOLFSBURG, Germany: To concentrate on selling more profitable premium vehicles, Volkswagen has announced that it will reduce the production of ...

Porsche invests more in 'e-fuels' for EV transition

STUTTGART, Germany: German automaker Porsche will invest further in developing climate-neutral electricity-based fuels (e-fuels), which will replace gasoline used in ...

Some gains for Asian stocks, but investments prove modest

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday with moves in either direction limited.Investors continue to be ...

Creating efficiencies will allow GM, Honda to sell 'affordable' EVs

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors and Honda have announced that they will co-develop a series of affordable electric vehicles (EV), which ...

Movie Review

Before Sunset