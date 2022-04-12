Tue, 12 Apr 2022

International

Sanctions on Putin's daughters 'difficult to understand,' Kremlin says

MOSCOW, Russia: After new U.S. sanctions targeted Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and other family members of prominent Russians, a ...

In move towards peace, Yemen president turns over powers to council

SANA'A, Yemen: President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of Yemen has turned over power to a presidential council and dismissed his deputy, ...

UK guard arrested, charged with spying for Russians

LONDON, England: The Metropolitan Police force have extradited a security guard working at the British Embassy in Berlin on charges ...

India to boost arms manufacturing due to feared shortfall from Russia

NEW DELHI, India: India has announced that it would accelerate its manufacturing of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines and ...

El Salvador security crackdown results in arrests of 6,000

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: After some 6,000 people were arrested in an unprecedented security crackdown over the past week, distraught ...

Hungry's Orban tells press he asked Putin to cease Ukraine war

BUDAPEST, Hungary: During a press conference, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ...

Business

WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger, become Warner Bros Discovery

NEW YORK CITY, New York: AT&T's WarnerMedia and credit card company Discovery announced their long-planned merger on April 8. The ...

Germany looks to shore up economy as growth falls to 1.5 percent

BERLIN, Germany: German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil has said that Germany's economic growth could decrease 1.4 to 1.5 percent this ...

Shares in China, Hong Kong, tumble on producer prices jump

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China tumbled on Monday after the consumer price index, and producer price indices rocketed ...

Complying with sanctions, YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel

MOSCOW, Russia: In a bid to cut ties with Russia, YouTube has ended streaming of broadcasts of Duma TV, which ...

Russian sanctions will not slow airplane manufacturing, sats Airbus

PARIS, France: European airline manufacturer Airbus said its factory operations have not been affected by the war in Ukraine, having ...

UK to build 8 nuclear reactors as part of new energy strategy

LONDON, England: To reduce dependence on oil and natural gas from Russia and other foreign suppliers following the invasion of ...

