The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000. Earlier Monday, Russian news agencies reported that separatist forces in eastern Ukraine had taken control city's strategic port, according to a pro-Russian rebel leader. Read about the day's events in Ukraine as they unfolded on our liveblog. All times are in Paris time [GMT + 2].

04:48am: Zelensky asks allies for more weapons as control of Mariupol hangs in balance

"Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address. "To completely destroy the enemy on our land. And to fulfill those tasks that are obvious to each of our people. In particular, to unblock Mariupol. If we got jets and enough heavy armored vehicles, the necessary artillery, we would be able to do it."

02:40am: UK probing claims of Russian chemical attack on Mariupol

Britain is trying to verify reports that Russia has used chemical weapons in an attack on the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, London's top diplomat said on Monday.

"Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wrote on Twitter.

"Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account."

Ukrainian lawmaker Ivanna Klympush said Russia had used an "unknown substance" in Mariupol and that people were suffering from respiratory failure. "Most likely chem.weapons!" she tweeted.

1:49am: Biden urges India's Modi not to buy more oil from Russia

President Joe Biden asked India's Narendra Modi on Monday not to accelerate the buying of Russian oil as the US and other nations try to cut off Moscow's energy income following the invasion of Ukraine. The Indian prime minister made no public commitment to refrain from Russian oil, a source of tension with the US.

Starting an hour-long video call that US officials described as "warm" and "candid," Biden and Modi both publicly expressed growing alarm at the destruction inside Ukraine, especially in Bucha, where many civilians have been killed.

Biden told Modi that the US could help India diversify its sources of energy, according to press secretary Jen Psaki. Even though India receives little of its oil from Russia, it stepped up recently with a major purchase as other democracies are trying to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the two nations ended the meeting with Biden saying they committed to strengthening their relationship, White House officials could not say if India stood with them in fully condemning Putin, saying the choice ultimately rested with Modi's government. The two leaders will meet in person May 24 in Tokyo for a summit of the Quad, a coalition that also includes Australia and Japan.

India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging "the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way."

March 12, 12:56am: Italian PM Draghi signs gas deals with Algeria to reduce Russia reliance

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced a deal on Monday to boost gas deliveries from energy heavyweight Algeria, as he steps up efforts to reduce Rome's heavy reliance on Russian imports.

Addressing journalists after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Draghi told journalists the two governments had signed a preliminary deal on energy cooperation.

"There is also a deal between ENI and Sonatrach to boost gas exports to Italy," he said, referring to the Italian energy giant and Algeria's state hydrocarbons firm.

The firms agreed to boost gas exports through the Transmed undersea pipeline starting this autumn, gradually "increasing volumes of gas... up to 9 billion cubic meters per year in 2023-24", ENI said in a statement.

Italy buys the vast majority of its natural gas from overseas, and is one of the most Russia-reliant gas importers in Europe, with over 40 percent of its imports coming from the country.

But Italy also imports significant amounts from Algeria, including some 6.4 billion cubic metres of Algerian gas during the first quarter of 2021, a 109 percent uptick from the previous year.

11:33pm: Zelensky says Russian forces could use chemical weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video address late on Monday that Russia forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, but he did not say that chemical weapons have been already used.

There were unconfirmed reports on Monday suggesting that chemical weapons were used in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

11:15pm: Three killed by Russian strikes in Donetsk region

Three people were killed and eight civilians were wounded on Monday by Russian strikes on Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, the region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the governor's account of the attack.

10:10pm: Russia regrouping around Donbas but offensive has not yet begun, Pentagon says

Russian forces are reinforcing around the Donbas, notably near the town of Izyum, but have not yet launched an offensive to seize control of the disputed region of eastern Ukraine, Pentagon officials said Monday.

"They're repositioning, they're refocusing on the Donbas," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said a convoy of vehicles had been observed heading for Izyum but "it's not clear to us how many vehicles are in this convoy and what exactly they're bringing."

The Pentagon spokesman underscored that the Ukrainian military has been fighting Moscow-backed separatists in the Donbas region since 2014.

"The Ukrainians have been for eight years - and still are - fighting over that," he said. "And they show no signs of being willing to give that territory up."

A senior US defense official said earlier Monday that the United States does not believe a "new offensive" in the Donbas region has begun yet.

"We still assess that while there is fighting going on they (the Russians) are working to reinforce their capabilities and to add to it," the official said.

9:36pm: Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, with corpses that were "carpeted through the streets".

Speaking by phone Monday to AP, Mayor Vadym Boychenko also said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to Mariupol to dispose of the bodies, and he accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage.

Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping centre where there are storage facilities and refrigerators, Boychenko said.

8:59pm: France expels six suspected Russian spies

France is expelling six Russians suspected of working as spies under diplomatic cover in Paris, after the French intelligence services uncovered a clandestine operation, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover whose activities were found to be contrary to our national interests have been declared persona non grata," it said in a statement, without giving details on the nature of the operation uncovered by the DGSI domestic intelligence service.

7:41pm: Russia's Duma speaker proposes stripping 'traitors' of citizenship

The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament demanded Monday that "traitors" opposed to Moscow's Ukraine offensive lose their citizenship, giving the example of the journalist who brandished an anti-intervention placard on TV.

"The vast majority of our citizens support the special military operation in Ukraine, they understand its need for the security of our country and our nation. But there are also those who behave with cowardice, with treachery," said Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. "Unfortunately, for such 'citizens of the Russian Federation', there is no procedure for revoking citizenship and preventing them from entering our country. But maybe that would be good," he said on his Telegram channel.

7:21pm: Russian ambassador accuses Poland of seizing diplomatic property

Russia's ambassador to Poland on Monday accused the Polish authorities of seizing Russian diplomatic property in Warsaw as the two countries' already fraught relations have soured further over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev was referring to a decrepit Communist-era apartment building that Warsaw's mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, said would be used to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's military intervention in their country.

6:35pm: War in Ukraine could halve 2022 global trade growth, WTO says

Russia's war in Ukraine could almost halve world trade growth this year and drag down global GDP growth, according to a economic simulation model issued Monday by the World Trade Organization.

"The crisis could lower global GDP growth by 0.7 to 1.3 percentage points, bringing growth to somewhere between 3.1 percent and 3.7 percent for 2022. The model also projects that global trade growth this year could be cut almost in half from the 4.7 percent the WTO forecasted last October to between 2.4 percent and three percent," the Geneva-based organisation said.

6:21pm: Multiple casualties after shelling of Kharkiv, mayor says

Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv came under heavy shelling on Monday, causing multiple casualties including one dead child, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a televised interview.

When asked about the risk of a new Russian assault on the city, which Ukraine's defence ministry recently warned of, Terekhov said that Ukrainian forces were focused and ready to defend the city. "There is no panic in the city," Terekhov said.

6:07pm: 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

Lithuania's prime minister on Monday toured the war-shattered Ukrainian town of Borodianka near Kyiv where rescue crews are scouring rubble for the missing after the destruction wrought by Russian forces.

"Today, my visit in Ukraine started in Borodianka. No words could possibly describe what I saw and felt here," premier Ingrida Simonyte wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal posted pictures of him showing Simonyte the ruins of bombed out apartment buildings in the small town some 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of the Ukrainian capital. "Borodianka is one of the painful wounds on the body of Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram.

6:06pm: Russia starting to reinforce positions in eastern Ukraine, US official says

The United States believes that Russia has started reinforcing and resupplying its troops in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, a senior US defence official said on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday thousands of Russian troops were massing for a new offensive in the east, and Russia said it would not halt its military operation in Ukraine for any further peace talks.

4:48pm: Austria's Nehammer had 'very direct, open and tough' talks with Putin

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had tough face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Nehammer said after the first meeting between Putin and a European Union leader since the invasion of Ukraine.

"This is not a friendly meeting," Nehammer was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office, reiterating that he had hoped to help bring an end to the war or improve conditions for civilians. "The conversation with President Putin was very direct, open and tough."

4:47pm: Warsaw seizes abandoned Russian 'spy nest' for Ukraine

The mayor of Poland's capital on Monday took control of a former Russian diplomatic site, dubbed the "spy nest" and at the centre of a bilateral dispute, for Ukraine's use.

"I'm glad that in such a symbolic way we can show that Warsaw is helping our Ukrainian friends," mayor Rafal Trzaskowski told reporters. "We've taken back the so-called 'spy nest' and want to hand it over to our Ukrainian guests," he added using a local nickname for the building, or "Szpiegowo" in Polish.

4:35pm: Russia threatens legal action if forced into sovereign debt default

Russia will take legal action if the West tries to force it to default on its sovereign debt, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper on Monday, sharpening Moscow's tone in its financial wrestle with the West.

Russia faces its first external sovereign default in more than a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in roubles last week, even though the payment was due in US dollars. It had been due on April 4 to make a payment of $649 million to holders of two of its sovereign bonds, but the US Treasury blocked the transfer, preventing Russia from using any of its frozen foreign currency reserves to service its debt.

"Of course we will sue, because we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that investors receive their payments," Siluanov told the newspaper in an interview.

4:35pm: Pro-Russia separatists say in control of Mariupol port

A pro-Russia rebel leader said Monday separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have taken control of the port of the strategic city of Mariupol, Russian news agencies reported.

"Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is already under our control," Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatists in the breakaway Donetsk region, said in comments reported by the RIA Novosti news agency.

4:15pm: Biden, Modi to meet virtually over Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit Monday, clouded by US frustration over New Delhi's neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India has tried to walk a tightrope between maintaining relations with the West and avoiding alienating Russia, and has not imposed sanctions over the war. New Delhi has raised concerns in Washington in particular by continuing to buy Russian oil and gas, despite pressure from Biden for world leaders to take a hard line against Moscow.

4:02pm: France's Societe Generale to sell Russia unit to oligarch

French banking group Societe Generale said Monday it was ceasing activities in Russia and selling its Rosbank unit to an investment firm founded by an oligarch close to the Kremlin. The exit will cost the firm 3.1 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

"Societe Generale ceases its banking and insurance activities in Russia," the firm said in a statement. It also announced "the signing of a sale and purchase agreement to sell its entire stake in Rosbank and the Group's Russian insurance subsidiaries" to Interros Capital, an investment firm founded by one of Russia's richest oligarchs, Vladimir Potanin.

4:02pm: Italy's Draghi in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia reliance

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Algeria on Monday as Rome steps up efforts to reduce its heavy reliance on Russian gas.

Italy buys the vast majority of its gas from overseas, with some 45 percent of imports coming from Russia. But Rome is hoping its second-biggest supplier Algeria can boost its sales in order to reduce that dependence after the war in Ukraine sparked a push for sanctions against Moscow.

3:46pm: Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'

Ukraine is expecting Russia to launch a major offensive in the east "soon", defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing on Monday.

"The enemy has almost finished preparation for assault on the east, the attack will begin soon," he said. "We don't know precisely when, but the preparation is almost over."

After rebuffing a Russian offensive on Kyiv, Ukraine has for days said a renewed Moscow attack on its east and south is looming. "We are predicting that intense fighting will take place in these territories in the near future," Motuzyanyk said. "We cannot predict exactly when this will happen, these are sources from Western intelligence," he continued. "The Ukrainian army is ready."

3:45pm: Austrian chancellor becomes first EU leader to meet Putin since invasion

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday became the first European Union leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine, as various Austrian media including newspaper Kronen Zeitung said the meeting had started.

As news of Nehammer's visit aimed at helping end the war emerged on Sunday, reactions ranged from surprise to dismay. Nehammer's own coalition partner the Greens condemned the trip as a public relations coup for Putin, although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he welcomed it.

3:44pm: N.Korea denounces UN suspending Russia from human rights body

North Korea's minister of foreign affairs on Monday denounced last week's suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, calling it an "unreasonable act" led by the United States and the West to maintain political hegemony.

"What the US is after [...] is to isolate the independent countries, and forces challenging them at the international arena, so as to maintain its illegal and inhumane US-led hegemonic order," the minister said, according to a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

3:43pm: Russia's war to shrink Ukraine economy 45%, World Bank says

The World Bank says Ukraine's economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia's invasion, which has shut down half of the country's businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure.

Unprecedented financial and export sanctions imposed by Western allies in response to the war, meanwhile, are plunging Russia into a deep recession, lopping off more than a tenth of its economic growth, the World Bank said in a report Sunday.

3:42pm: EU seeks unity amid calls for fresh sanctions on Russia

Horrified by the devastation wreaked by Russian troops in Ukraine, EU foreign ministers launched discussions Monday on a sixth round of sanctions but a consensus was proving increasingly difficult.

"Discussing about Ukraine means certainly to discuss about the effectiveness of our sanctions," Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, told reporters in Luxembourg as he arrived for the foreign ministers' meeting. While five rounds of sanctions have already been implemented since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 - the last just last Friday - "certainly ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.

The European Union is now committed to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says are "rolling sanctions" on Russia. But it has so far held back from those which would hit Moscow's coffers the hardest: a boycott of Russian oil and gas exports.

3:41pm: Germany's Rheinmetall ready to supply up to 50 tanks to Ukraine

Military equipment maker Rheinmetall is preparing to supply up to 50 used Leopard 1 battle tanks to Ukraine, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing the group's CEO.

Rheinmetall could deliver the first tanks in six weeks and the rest over the following three months through its subsidiary Rheinmetall Italia if it gets a green light from the German government, Chief Executive Armin Papperger told Handelsblatt.

Papperger said Ukrainian soldiers could be trained on the Leopard 1 within a few days if they are already skilled military personnel.

2:16pm: France sends police officers to Ukraine to probe Russian 'war crimes'

French police officers and forensic doctors arrived in Ukraine Monday to help investigate alleged Russian war crimes after hundreds of civilian bodies were discovered in towns around Kyiv, Paris said.

The French interior and justice ministries said they had sent the team to "prevent the impunity of acts constituting war crimes" following the killings that shocked the world.

The ministries said the detectives would "provide concrete support" to Ukrainian and international jurisdictions to probe the killings. "In agreement with the Ukrainian authorities, it may also contribute to the International Criminal Court investigation."

1:55pm: Canada to impose sanctions targeting Russia's defence sector

Canada said on Monday that it was imposing sanctions on companies in the Russian defence sector and that it was studying options for additional measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Monday's sanctions impose restrictions on 33 entities in the sector for providing assistance to Russia's military in the conflict, the government said in a statement.

"These entities have provided indirect or direct support to the Russian military and are therefore complicit in the pain and suffering stemming from Vladimir Putin's senseless war in Ukraine," the statement said.

1:47pm: Lavrov says Russia will not pause war in Ukraine before next round of peace talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow will not pause fighting in Ukraine before the next round of peace talks with Kyiv.

1:45pm: Nearly 45,000 people fled Ukraine in 24 hours, UN refugee agency says

Nearly 45,000 more Ukrainian refugees fled in 24 hours, the UN said Monday, although many were trapped in their regions or staying put hoping the war will end soon.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said 4,547,735 Ukrainians had fled the country since the Russian invasion on February 24 - a figure up 44,781 from Sunday.

The UN's International Organization for Migration estimates that 7.1 million people have fled their homes but are still in Ukraine.

1:26 pm: Ukrainians focused on 'existential concerns', but aware of stakes in French presidential election

"More than anything, the Ukrainians have existential concerns on their minds at the moment, and their focus is ... here in Ukraine, where the presidential advisor has been warning of serious battles to come ahead in eastern Ukraine," FRANCE 24's chief international affairs editor Rob Parsons reports from Kyiv.

"It would be wrong to say that people have been concentrating heavily on what's been happening in France," Parsons reports. "But people are nevertheless aware that if (President) Emmanuel Macron were to lose this election ... France's position on the war between Ukraine and Russia might change."

11:55am: Zelensky says 'tens of thousands' have been killed in Mariupol

Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, as he asked Seoul for any military aid it could provide.

"Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive," Zelensky said in a video address to South Korean lawmakers.

Reuters could not verify the accuracy of his estimate of those killed in the city, which lies between eastern areas of Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists and Russia-annexed Crimea.

Zelensky did not specify which weapons he sought, but said South Korea had many weapons that could not only help save the lives of ordinary Ukrainians, but help prevent Russia from attacking other nations.

"Ukraine needs various military technologies from airplanes to tanks," he said through an interpreter. "South Korea can help us."

10:37am: European Commission drafting proposals for possible Russian oil embargo

The European Commission is drafting proposals for a possible EU oil embargo on Russia, the foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania and the Netherlands said on Monday, although there is still no agreement to ban Russian crude.

"They are now working on ensuring that oil is part of the next sanctions package," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said of the European Commission as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

His Dutch and Lithuanian counterparts also said the European Commission was looking at ways at targeting Russian oil, which makes up about a quarter of the EU's crude imports, as a means to pressure Russia to halt the shelling of Ukrainian cities.

"We are looking at all other (sanctions), including energy," Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

10:30am: Germany to phase out Russian fossil fuel imports in response to Ukraine war

Germany will completely phase out Russian fossil fuel imports and wants a coordinated EU plan for the bloc to do the same, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"As the German federal government, we have already made it clear that there will be a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, starting with coal, then oil and gas, and so that this can be implemented jointly in the European Union, we need a joint, coordinated plan to completely phase out fossil fuels to be able to withdraw as a European Union," Baerbock said before a meeting with fellow EU ministers in Luxembourg.

10:23am: Germany sees 'massive indications' of war crimes in Ukraine

Germany sees massive indications of war crimes in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"We have massive indications of war crimes," she told reporters before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg. "In the end, the courts will have to decide, but for us, it is central to secure all evidence."

9:56am: EU foreign ministers to weigh bloc's response thus far to Ukraine war

European Union foreign ministers are meeting Monday to weigh the effectiveness of the bloc's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid concern about Moscow's preparations for a major attack in the east.

The ministers will hold talks with the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan as Western pressure mounts to hold to account those responsible for any war crimes in Ukraine.

9:47am: Top EU body working on Russian oil embargo, Ireland's foreign minister says

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday that the European Commission was working on details of an oil embargo on Russia as part of a possible next sanctions package, but that nothing has been decided.

He said he hoped it could be agreed by the EU's 27 member states as soon as possible but gave no further details.

9:36am: Ukraine says nine humanitarian corridors agreed with Moscow for today

Kyiv and Moscow have agreed nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged eastern regions for Monday, including five in the Luhansk region, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

9:31am: Russia says its forces have destroyed missile launch system, fighter jets in Ukraine

Russian forces have destroyed an S-300 missile launch system on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Russian defence ministry said, according to the TASS news agency.

The defence ministry also said Moscow's forces downed two Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near the city of Izium, 120 kilometres southeast of Kharkiv, according to the Interfax news agency.

9:20am: More EU sanctions on Russia 'always on the table', bloc's foreign policy chief says

More European Union sanctions on Russia are an option, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday when asked if the EU was ready to consider a Russian oil embargo.

"Sanctions are always on the table," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "Ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.

8:47am: UK says Russian forces have continued to shell Donetsk and Luhansk

Russian forces' shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Donbas, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment, the UK's ministry of defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Monday.

The report said that Russian forces' continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes, and greatly increased the risk of further civilian casualties in Ukraine.

8:31am: French banking group Societe Generale ceasing activities in Russia

French banking group Societe Generale said Monday it was ceasing its activities in Russia and selling its stake in Russia's Rosbank, joining a Western corporate exodus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Societe Generale said in a statement that its withdrawal from Russia would cost it €3.1 billion.

The transaction to transfer the group's stake in Rosbank to Interros Capital, a Russian business linked to oligarch Vladimir Potanin, requires regulatory approval, Societe Generale said.

7:31am: Ukraine says sowing area for spring crops depends on mine-clearing in north

The 2022 spring crop sowing area in Ukraine can reach 80 percent of the pre-war acreage if the country manages to clear mines in northern regions, Kyiv's deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Monday.

Ukrainian agriculture officials said in February that the sowing area could fall 50 percent due to the Russian invasion, but they later revised the sowing area forecast to around 70 percent as Russian focres failed to occupy most of the country.

"If the territories of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, which have huge agricultural areas, can be cleared of mines in coming weeks, the sown area may increase to 80 percent," state-run Ukrinform news agency quoted Vysotskiy as saying.

7:13am: New Zealand to deploy military transport plane, personnel to Europe to support Ukraine

New Zealand said on Monday it will deploy a C-130 Hercules transport plane and 58 personnel to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The team would travel throughout Europe transporting equipment and supplies to distribution centres, but would not enter Ukraine, Defence Minister Peeni Henare said in a statement.

The government also said it would donate an extra NZ$13.1 million ($9 million) towards military, legal and human rights support.

6:56am: Zelensky says Biden 'has the list' of weapons Ukraine needs

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's fate as the war shifts south and east depends on whether the United States will help match a surge in Russian weaponry in the regions.

"To be honest, whether we will be able to (survive) depends on this," Zelensky said in an interview broadcast on US television Sunday night. "Unfortunately, I don't have the confidence that we will be receiving everything we need."

Zelensky said he was grateful to Biden for US military aid to date but added that he "long ago" forwarded a list of specific items Ukraine desperately needed and that history would judge Biden's response.

"He has the list," Zelensky said. "President Biden can enter history as the person who stood shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people who won and chose the right to have their own country. (This) also depends on him."

6:54am: Zelensky says Russian troops will move to 'larger operations' in Ukraine's east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday in his nightly address to the nation that the coming week would be as crucial as any during the war, saying "Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

