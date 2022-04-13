Wed, 13 Apr 2022

International

Japan, Philippines weigh defense cooperation to blunt China

TOKYO, Japan: Amidst regional tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan and the Philippines have agreed to further expand their ...

Pakistan rejects PDM: Demands fresh elections

KARACHI, Pakistan - A large number of PTI supporters took to the streets across the country on Sunday in support ...

Chinese spy found guilty of stealing secrets from Monsanto in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department has reported that a Chinese national, Xiang Haitao, 44, was sentenced to 29 months ...

Sanctions on Putin's daughters 'difficult to understand,' Kremlin says

MOSCOW, Russia: After new U.S. sanctions targeted Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and other family members of prominent Russians, a ...

In move towards peace, Yemen president turns over powers to council

SANA'A, Yemen: President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of Yemen has turned over power to a presidential council and dismissed his deputy, ...

UK guard arrested, charged with spying for Russians

LONDON, England: The Metropolitan Police force have extradited a security guard working at the British Embassy in Berlin on charges ...

Business

Shortage of baby formula in US causing rationing to consumers

CHICAGO, Illinois: Less than two months after a baby formula recall by Abbott Nutrition, U.S. retailers are still reporting shortages, ...

Stock markets in Asia decline, Nikkei 225 loses 487 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the ropes on Tuesday with most indices closing in the red.The ...

Power failure leaves 1.5 million without electricity in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico saw its biggest blackout this year following a fire at a main power plant ...

Nasdaq loses more than two percent in major sell-off on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived while the dollar rallied on Monday as Treasury yields rose to 3-year ...

WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger, become Warner Bros Discovery

NEW YORK CITY, New York: AT&T's WarnerMedia and credit card company Discovery announced their long-planned merger on April 8. The ...

Germany looks to shore up economy as growth falls to 1.5 percent

BERLIN, Germany: German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil has said that Germany's economic growth could decrease 1.4 to 1.5 percent this ...

Movie Review

Mirror (Zerkalo)