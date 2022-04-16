PYONGYANG, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), attended a large-scale civilian rally and parade in central Pyongyang on Friday evening, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday.

The parade was held to celebrate the Day of the Sun, a national holiday marking the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung this year.

The report said columns of workers, peasant dancers and others marched past the square, holding aloft the boards bearing different slogans.

When a column of people escorting the cars carrying the statues of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il entered the square, fireworks were let off and balloons were released.

Just before the parade, a national meeting was held at the square to mark the anniversary.

Also on Friday, Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum for Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.