Israeli police and worshippers in violent clashes at Temple Mount

(File photo - credit AFP)EAST JERUSALEM - Hundreds of Palestinians have been wounded or detained after Israeli police stormed the ...

Reasons why humans die at age 80 possibly discovered in UK

CAMBRIDGE, England: The reasons why many humans die at about 80 years old, while other mammals live far shorter or ...

Fearing families could be separated, US orders staff to leave Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China: Due to concerns that Shanghai's strict COVID-19 lockdown could leave parents separated from their children, the U.S. has ...

Sinking of Russian cruiser after missile strike is first since WWII

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's Black Sea fleet flagship cruiser, the Moskva, has sunk after reportedly being struck by a Ukrainian missile. ...

Russian village near border attacked by Ukraine, governor claims

Another Russian village located near the border with Ukraine was shelled on Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod ...

Russian military to target NATO convoys carrying weapons to Ukraine

Moscow says it will respond to Western interference in UkraineRussia will perceive convoys delivering arms from NATO states to Ukraine ...

Business

To avoid sanctions, China's Huawei slows business in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: Already under U.S. sanctions, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies has furloughed some local Russian employees and suspended new ...

Lighthouse Property Insurance in Louisiana closes due to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a fourth insurer has ceased operating, with Louisiana's Department of Insurance ...

Quiet day on Asian stock markets, Shanghai Composite loses 14 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks had a quiet day in Asia on Friday with modest falls across the board.Markets in ...

Irish family's home wins 'The Brick' at London

LONDON, UK - An Irish family of five was "thrilled" to be shown a complete replica of their home at ...

Guarded optimism as New Zealand manufacturing rises slightly

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: Due to strong new orders and positive employment figures, manufacturing in New Zealand improved slightly in March.The ...

Honda to invest in electric vehicles, following success of competitors

TOKYO, Japan: Honda has announced a series of new electric vehicle (EV) products to take on this increasingly popular sector ...

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (4K UHD)