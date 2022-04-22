SEOUL, April 22 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un have exchanged letters, the South Korean presidential Blue House said Friday.

The Blue House said in a short statement that Moon and Kim exchanged the letters without further details, noting that it will brief on the matter later in the day.

According to the DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency, Kim received a letter from Moon on Wednesday and sent a reply letter the next day.

Moon's single five-year term is set to end on May 9.