Fri, 22 Apr 2022

International

N. Korea weapons tests draws strong US warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst concerns that North Korea was preparing to resume nuclear testing, the U.S. envoy for North Korea has ...

Surge of migrants as US arrests 210,000 at border in March

WASHINGTON D.C.: In March, U.S. border authorities arrested 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the Mexican border, the highest monthly total ...

Following subway crimes, NY mayor to install metal detectors

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After last week's mass shooting on board a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park, New ...

Russia woman risks prison for anti-war message on price tags

MOSCOW, Russia: Artist and musician Aleksandra Skochilenko was detained after she replaced the price tags with anti-war messages at grocery ...

S. Korea ending most Covid restrictions, masks to remain

SEOUL, South Korea: As the Omicron surge is beginning to show signs of waning, South Korea announced that it will ...

China returns activist to Taiwan after 5 years in prison

TAIPEI, China: After completing a five-year sentence, a Taiwanese activist jailed in China, Li Ming-che, returned to Taiwan last week.Li, ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks slide, Nikkei 225 loses 448 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued falling through the floor on Friday, following a major sell-off on Wall ...

Mexico to introduce digital currency within 3 years

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Mexico will begin to operate a digital currency issued by the Central ...

Nasdaq leads late Wall Street sell-off with two percent slide

NEW YORK, New York - The rally on Wall Street continued Thursday - for a while. Then as Treasury yields ...

US natural gas price highest since 2004

LONDON, England: As Europe races to buy non-Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, on April 18 the benchmark U.S. ...

NYC resident who refuses to move hit with $25 million lawsuit

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Ahmet Nejat Ozsu has been living in a 700-square-foot apartment on New York's Upper West ...

Stocks in Asia have mixed day Thursday, U.S. dollar retreats further

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Thursday with the Chinese bourses taking a major hit."The main ...

Movie Review

The War of the Worlds (1953)
War of the Worlds (1953)