ADEN, Yemen -- The Houthi rebels launched an attack on a security center of the Yemeni government in the southwestern province of Taiz on Wednesday, a military official told Xinhua.

"The Houthis used an explosive-laden drone in their attack against the headquarters of the pro-government security forces and the Civil Defense Authority in eastern Taiz," the official said on condition of anonymity. (Yemen-Houthis-Attack)

- - - -

MAIMANA, Afghanistan -- At least two persons were confirmed dead and scores left homeless as some 500 houses have been badly damaged or washed away in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province, a villager Azizullah said Wednesday.

Heavy rain and flooding late Tuesday claimed the lives of two children and badly damaged or washed away some 500 houses in and around the provincial capital Maimana city, the eyewitness asserted. (Afghanistan-Flood-Injuries)

- - - -

BUJUMBURA -- Burundi said Wednesday that 10 of its peacekeepers were killed and five others missing in an attack early Tuesday by al-Shabab on a post of Burundian soldiers at Ceel Baraf, Shabelle region, Somalia.

Twenty-five Burundian soldiers were also injured in the attack, Army spokesman Col. Floribert Biyereke said in the statement. (Burundi-Somalia-Shabab-Attack-Toll)

- - - -

HOUSTON -- About 6,000 residents have been forced to evacuate as large wildfires continue spreading in the southwestern U.S. mountain state of New Mexico, the state's governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday.

"I have 6,000 people evacuated, I have families who don't know what the next day looks like," Lujan Grisham told a news briefing, urging U.S. President Joe Biden to declare a disaster so as to free up federal financial assistance. (US-Wildfire)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired one ballistic missile into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the ballistic missile, which was launched toward the eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at about 12:03 p.m. local time (0303 GMT). (South Korea-DPRK projectile launch)