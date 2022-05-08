Sun, 08 May 2022

News RELEASES

Nantucket votes to allow topless beaches, following other communities

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts: The Massachusetts resort island of Nantucket has voted to allow topless sun bathing on its beaches.According to published ...

Mali breaks off defense pact with France, troops departing

BAMAKO, Mali: Mali's ruling junta has announced that it is breaking its defense pacts with France and other European countries, ...

As Covid spreads in Beijing, subways stations closed

Beijing, China: Despite recording only small numbers of daily cases, the Chinese capital Beijing closed dozens of subway stations due ...

Transgender athletes banned from competing in Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia: Transgender boys and girls will be banned from playing on Georgia high school sports teams. The Georgia High ...

Only 20% of US parents to vaccinate children under 5, says study

SAN FRANCISCO, California: According to a survey published this week by the Kaiser Family Foundation's Vaccine Monitor, only 18 percent ...

PM Shehbaz orders dispatching emergency relief goods to Afghans

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan announced on Thursday that it would send emergency relief supplies to Afghanistan flood victims. "In this ...

Turkey's inflation hits two-decade high of 70%

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Reporting a 20-year high, Turkey's annual inflation rose to 69.97 percent in April, mainly driven by Russia's invasion ...

Tesla says Shanghai to manufacture 1 million electric cars per year

SHANGHAI, China: After the construction of its new factory, capable of producing 450,000 electric vehicles per year next to its ...

U.S. stocks remain on defensive, tech sector hardest hit

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday after a massive sell-off a day earlier which saw ...

Man in Brazil, 100, sets record for working in same job for 84 years

SAO PAULO, Brazil: After turning 100 years old, Brazil's Walter Orthmann broke the world record for working for the most ...

To beat high rentals, California homes offering sleeping pods

PALO ALTO, California: Due to greatly increasing rents in the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley is trying a new ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sold off, Asian markets generally lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the skids on Friday, although in Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained ...

Fist of Fury (Jing wu men)