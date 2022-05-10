Tue, 10 May 2022

News RELEASES

International

Focus on faulty air conditioner in death of Americans in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas: After three Americans were found dead and another hospitalized on May 6, a faulty air conditioner leaking toxic ...

Taliban orders Afghan women to cover head-to-foot

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban government has ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, confirming the worst fears ...

Parents struggle amidst shortage of US baby formula

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Global supply chain issues have reduced the availability of baby formula by 40 percent in ...

Russian poisoning claims under scrutiny

Bellingcat and associates have claimed that sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich, Tatar politician Rustem Umerov, and one other Russian businessman suffered ...

Virgin Galactic stock falls as launch of space tourism service delayed

MOHAVE, California: Virgin Galactic has announced that it will delay providing space tourism flights until the first quarter of 2023. ...

Carnival Cruise called 'overwhelmed' by 100 Covid cases

SEATTLE, Washington: Passengers on a Carnival Cruise Ship that docked in Seattle this week said more than 100 passengers tested ...

Business

Section
Former engineer sued by Tesla for stealing supercomputer secrets

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla is suing former engineer Alexander Yatskov for allegedly stealing "confidential and tightly guarded" information related to "Project ...

Commercial flights suspended in Nigeria due to fuel costs

LAGOS, Nigeria: Nigeria's national airlines will suspend operations beginning this week until further notice due to the rising cost of ...

U.S. stock markets remain crippled, Nasdaq Composite plunges 521 points

NEW YORK, New York - The rout on Wall Street extended on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite shedding more than ...

Boeing headquarters to leave Chicago, heading to Wash. D.C.-area

CHICAGO, Illinois: Boeing has announced that it will relocate its global headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, just outside the ...

Asian stock markets dive, U.S. dollar rally gathers steam

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were under water Monday with major falls being recorded across the board as ...

US worker productivity output down 7.5 percent, most in 75 years

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in the first quarter of 2022, worker productivity fell at its ...

Movie Review

Legend (1985)