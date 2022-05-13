Seoul [South Korea], May 12 (ANI/Global Economic): President Yoon Seok-yeol started his first day in office on the 10th. Yoon met with foreign envoys from Japan, China, UAE, and Singapore at Yongsan Presidential Office. Other countries also invited Yoon to visit.

In the afternoon, Yoon met Douglas Emhoff, the second gentleman of the U.S. who visited Korea as a representative of the U.S. delegation, at Yongsan Presidential Office. Emhoff is the first guest Yoon met at the presidential office.

"The 70-year Korea-U.S. alliance is a key pillar of peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia." President Yoon said. "Korea achieved industrialization and democratization based on the Korea-U.S. alliance, and I believe that of the many alliances the U.S. has, the Korea-U.S. alliance is the most successful model case."Emhoff delivered a letter from Biden to Yoon, saying the note contained not only words of congratulation but also Biden's will to closely cooperate with Korea over the next five years. He also said, "As a representative of the Biden-Harris administration, I would like to say the U.S. expects to work closely and set up a common vision for the future of Korea-US relations."The U.S. delegation stressed that holding the Korea-U.S. summit at the earliest date since the inauguration shows the importance of Korea-US alliance, and asked to work closely to develop a comprehensive strategic alliance between the two countries. In response, President Yoon said, "I look forward to meeting with President Biden in Korea. I expect that it will be an opportunity to strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance further."Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Yoon to visit China.

Yoon met with delegates from China, including Wang at the presidential office. Yoon said, "I understand China's will to improve Korea-China relations."Wang said, "I will first convey President Xi's congratulation. President Xi Jinping told me specially to attend the inauguration ceremony on his behalf and to wish that your country develop, be peaceful and your people be comfortable under your leadership." He also delivered President Xi's invitation to President Yoon to visit China.

Wang also made several suggestions. He said, "Korea and China should strengthen and maintain close strategic communication to develop dialogue and exchanges at each level." He asked to strengthen more practical cooperation and complete the FTA negotiations as soon as possible to work closely in third countries. In addition, he said, "China respects Korea's will to host the 9th Korea-China-Japan summit. We want to promote cooperation between the three countries and establish Korea-China-Japan FTA as soon as possible."Wang also said, China sincerely supports efforts by South and North Korea to improve their relations and seek reconciliation and cooperation, and aims to pursue denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula."Yoon also met with Japanese delegates. Yoon met Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa at the presidential office and asked for cooperation to develop bilateral relations. Hayashi also delivered a congratulation letter from Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Kishida. Yoon said, "I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Kishida soon."Foreign Minister Hayashi delivered Kishida's letter, saying, "I sincerely congratulate your inauguration." The letter is also a response of a letter delivered by a Korean delegation dispatched to Japan when Yoon was a president-elect.

After the meeting with Hayashi, Yoon met with delegates from the UAE. Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, said, "Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is looking forward to visiting Korea and meeting with President Yoon. I am confident that Korea and the UAE will grow more and develop economic and trade power under the president leadership."In response, Yoon said, "Congratulations on the 50th anniversary of UAE last year. I'm excited that the exchanges between the two countries, which had slowed down due to COVID-19 over the past 2 years, are recovering again. I also look forward to meeting with the crown prince in the near future."Yoon also met with Singaporean delegates. Yoon met with Singapore President Halimah Jacob and said, "Singapore is Korea's largest investment destination and infrastructure construction partner among ASEAN countries. I ask for Korean companies' participation in Singapore's infrastructure projects and contribute to development." President Jacob said, "I agreed with the importance of cooperation between Korea and Singapore in infrastructure sector." (ANI/Global Economic)