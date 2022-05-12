SEOUL, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a ballistic missile into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.

The JCS confirmed it in a one-sentence statement without mentioning further details.

The testfire came five days after South Korea said the DPRK launched one short-range ballistic missile, presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), off its east coast.

The DPRK has launched projectiles 16 times this year, saying it test-fired a new type intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-17, on March 24.