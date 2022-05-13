Pyongyang [North Korea], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea has already registered more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, with eight fatalities, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing North Korean state media.

On Thursday, North Korea reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the situation as a sudden emergency and announced a lockdown. (ANI/Sputnik)