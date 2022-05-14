Pyongyang [North Korea], May 14 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea has registered some 17,400 new cases of unidentified fever with 21 new fatalities, the state-run KCNA news agency reported on Saturday.

The total number of cases has already exceeded 520,000, according to KCNA.

Several days ago, North Korea also confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 in the country, However, Pyongyang is not officially recognizing the unidentified fever cases as those of COVID-19. (ANI/Sputnik)