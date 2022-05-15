Sun, 15 May 2022

Costa Rica declares emergency as hackers attack government

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica: President Rodrigo Chaves, who was sworn in as president on May 8, has declared a state ...

Thousands of birds saved in India during heatwave

NEW DELHI, India: As a scorching heatwave dries up water sources in the state's biggest city, veterinary doctors and animal ...

Military shelling schools, hospitals, places of worship in Myanmar

WISCONSIN, USA - According to figures compiled by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, more military attacks against ...

Turkey voices reservations about Sweden and Finland being members of NATO

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Veto-wielding NATO member Turkey is voicing opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance, with Turkish President ...

LA to impose landscape watering limit to twice a week

LOS ANGELES, California: California state officials have announced that, amidst one of the driest stretches on record, California's water use ...

Following testing, NASA space telescope to begin operating in July

WASHINGTON D.C.: Astronomers said this week that the testing of NASA's new space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, is ...

After jump in food prices, Iran cuts off internet to prevent protests

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran has abruptly raised prices as much as 300 percent for a variety of staple foods, including cooking ...

Weekly May inflation reported at 0.12 percent in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's weekly inflation rate has further eased after surging soon after Moscow began its invasion in Ukraine on ...

Toyota to build EV, hybrid parts hub in India

NEW DELHI, India: A senior company executive has told Reuters that Toyota is planning to make India a manufacturing hub ...

Wall Street rebounds, Nasdaq Composite advances 434 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the mend on Friday while the U.S. dollar rally cooled - ...

Cuban cigars make comeback after Covid, set record sales

HAVANA, Cuba: Cuba's state cigar monopoly, Habanos S.A., reports that sales of its famous hand-rolled cigars have rebounded strongly after ...

Ending long dispute, Google, EU agree on payments for online news

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Three years after the adoption of the landmark EU copyright rules, Google is set to pay 300 publishers ...

