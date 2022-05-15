PYONGYANG, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The fevered persons in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have surpassed 820,620, among which 496,030 have recovered and 324,550 are still under medical treatment since the outbreak in late April, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

Over 296,180 more persons had fever across the country from late Friday to late Saturday. Fifteen deaths were reported, and more than 252,400 people have recovered. The total death toll has reached 42, KCNA reported citing the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The DPRK on Thursday confirmed its first COVID-19 case in the country since the global outbreak of the pandemic and announced "maximum emergency" prevention measures, including various lockdown measures across the country.

In another report on Sunday, the KCNA said that the government has now undertaken various urgent measures. The central emergency epidemic prevention sector has organized an investigation and study groups to thoroughly trace the path of infection and cause of its outbreak.

It has also enhanced the role of the anti-epidemic task force, rapid consultation and diagnosis groups to timely cope with the spread of the epidemic, the report added.