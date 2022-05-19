Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
JAKARTA, Indonesia: A new poll released this week indicated that Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has hit a six-year ...
EAST JAVA, Indonesia: A tourist bus crashed into a billboard on a highway on Indonesia's main island of Java this ...
BELGRADE, Serbia: Belgrade was paralyzed this week by a series of bomb threats, including against schools, bridges, restaurants and a ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a tweet this week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos criticized President Joe Biden for the second time in ...
TEHRAN, Iran: According to social media posts, protests that began last week across Iran over a reduction in state subsidies ...
BEIJING, China: China's Foreign Ministry rebuked the U.S. for changing the wording about Taiwan on the State Department website, stressing ...
SEOUL, South Korea: As North Korea grapples with a severe COVID-19 outbreak, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said that ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly sank on Thursday, following on from a rout on Wall Street overnight."There ...
LONDON, England: Israeli startup REE Automotive has announced that it will build an assembly plant for electric vehicles (EVs) in ...
BEIJING, China: The Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) completed a three-hour pre-delivery test flight of China's C919 aircraft at ...
NEW YORK, New York - Soaring prices have taken their toll on U.S. retailer Target which reported first-quarter profit had ...
MADRID, Spain: In a coordinated move last week, Spain and Portugal approved a temporary cap on natural gas prices.The move ...