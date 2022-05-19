PYONGYANG, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The total number of recorded cases of fever in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has reached 1,978,230 since late April, among which over 60 percent have recovered, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

Citing information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said 262,270 fevered persons were newly registered from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, with some 213,280 recoveries and one death throughout the country.

Among the total number of fevered persons, more than 1.23 million have recovered, at least 740,160 are still receiving medical treatment and the death toll stands at 63, it added.

Meanwhile, the emergency epidemic prevention campaign is being further stepped up across the country, with more isolation wards installed nationwide and disinfection work intensified to block the spread of the epidemic as an increasing number of people are quarantined at their houses, the KCNA said in another report on Thursday.

It said scientific research units are strengthening the work to confirm more concretely how the epidemic spreads and steadily supplement the contents of the treatment guide.

The production factories in the public health sector are increasing production to supply thermometers and other medical appliances to all parts of the country.

The KCNA reported last Thursday that samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital of Pyongyang on May 8, and the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected.