International

EU heads tell Ukraine military supplies will continue

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that the bloc would ensure Ukraine that it has ...

Bush laments "wholly unjustified and brutal invasion"

Former U.S. President George W. Bush has made an embarrassing mistake in criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin over his decision ...

US war crimes unit investigates Russian actions in Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. State Department has announced the launch of a new program to capture and analyze evidence of ...

Popularity of Indonesian president sinks due to price rises

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A new poll released this week indicated that Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has hit a six-year ...

Tourist bus in Indonesia strikes billboard, 14 dead

EAST JAVA, Indonesia: A tourist bus crashed into a billboard on a highway on Indonesia's main island of Java this ...

Schools, restaurants in Belgrade evacuated following bomb threats

BELGRADE, Serbia: Belgrade was paralyzed this week by a series of bomb threats, including against schools, bridges, restaurants and a ...

Business

As salaries rise 7%, UK unemployment falls to historic low

LONDON, England: The UK's jobless rate fell to a 48-year low in the first three months of 2022, it was ...

Asian stock markets on rise after China's central bank move

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A reduction of the official lending criteria in China has boosted stocks on the mainland, and ...

Turkish lira falls another 2%, at lowest since December

ISTANBUL, Turkey: As state lenders reduced the amount of dollar sales to prop up the currency for the ninth consecutive ...

US trader faces 20 years in prison over cryptocurrency scam

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Federal officials have announced that Eddy Alexandre, CEO of Valley Stream trading, is facing charges ...

U.S. stocks see-saw as dollar takes a dive

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks again see-sawed on Thursday while the U.S. dollar rally took a well-deserved break."The ...

Falling sales causes Forbes to drop Samsung on list of tech companies

SEOUL, South Korea: Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics fell two places in Forbes' rankings of the World's Largest Tech Companies ...

