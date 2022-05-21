PYONGYANG, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Health authorities in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has made efforts to curb the spread of virus, ensure the treatment of patients and step up the material and technical preparations to cope with any possible future threat and challenge, reported the official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday.

The central emergency epidemic prevention sector has also made an epidemiological survey of several districts in Pyongyang to confirm the characteristics of the virus infection in the country, it said.

An intensive all-people medical check-up is also being carried out across the country.

On Thursday, nearly 200,000 medical workers across the country disinfected over 100,000 public places and sanitation facilities.

According to information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, more than 219,030 fever cases were reported nationwide from late Thursday to late Friday with over 281,350 recoveries and one death. The total death toll stood at 66.

By Friday afternoon, more than 2.46 million fever cases were detected with more than 1.76 million recoveries and about 692,480 patients under medical treatment.