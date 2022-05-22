Sun, 22 May 2022

Strong support for Taiwan to attend WHO meeting this week

GENEVA, Switzerland: The World Health Organization (WHO) has received a proposal by 13 member states requesting that Taiwan be allowed ...

EU heads tell Ukraine military supplies will continue

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that the bloc would ensure Ukraine that it has ...

Bush laments "wholly unjustified and brutal invasion"

Former U.S. President George W. Bush has made an embarrassing mistake in criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin over his decision ...

US war crimes unit investigates Russian actions in Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. State Department has announced the launch of a new program to capture and analyze evidence of ...

Popularity of Indonesian president sinks due to price rises

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A new poll released this week indicated that Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has hit a six-year ...

Tourist bus in Indonesia strikes billboard, 14 dead

EAST JAVA, Indonesia: A tourist bus crashed into a billboard on a highway on Indonesia's main island of Java this ...

Court rules unconstitutional California law requiring women on boards

SACRAMENTO, California: In another blow to the state's push to diversify corporate leadership, a California court judge has ruled that ...

Nepal confirms African swine fever outbreak

KATHMANDU, Nepal - According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Nepal has reported its first cases of African ...

U.S. stocks turmoil evaporates in final hour of trading, major indices unscathed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets reversed sharp losses in late trading to eke out minor gains in ...

April sees rise in US auto sales, restaurant spending

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. retail sales rose strongly in April, as consumers bought more motor vehicles and spent more at restaurants, ...

As salaries rise 7%, UK unemployment falls to historic low

LONDON, England: The UK's jobless rate fell to a 48-year low in the first three months of 2022, it was ...

Asian stock markets on rise after China's central bank move

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A reduction of the official lending criteria in China has boosted stocks on the mainland, and ...

Swamp Thing