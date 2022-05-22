CANBERRA -- Anthony Albanese has claimed victory for his Labor Party after incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat in Australia's 2022 federal election held on Satuday.

The election result would end the Coalition's nearly-nine-year hold on power with Albanese to become Australia's 31st prime minister. (Australia-Election-Albanese)

- - - -

OUAGADOUGOU -- At least 30 terrorists were killed in an attack on Saturday morning against a military detachment in north-central Burkina Faso, said the army in a statement.

The military detachment of Bourzanga located in Bam province, Center-North Region, "vigorously fought back" an attack against its base on Saturday, the Burkinabe army said. (Burkina Faso-Terrorism-Attack)

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippines has detected Omicron sub-variant BA.4 from a Filipino citizen who flew in from the Middle East early this month, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

The DOH said the asymptomatic patient, who arrived in the country on May 4, tested positive for COVID-19 four days later. (Philippines-Omicron Sub Variant)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Health authorities in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has made efforts to curb the spread of virus, ensure the treatment of patients and step up the material and technical preparations to cope with any possible future threat and challenge, reported the official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday.

The central emergency epidemic prevention sector has also made an epidemiological survey of several districts in Pyongyang to confirm the characteristics of the virus infection in the country, it said. (DPRK-COVID-19)