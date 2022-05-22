PYONGYANG, May 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 78 percent of the fevered patients recorded in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have recovered, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

Since late April, over 2.64 million fevered persons have been recorded, of whom more than 2.06 million had recovered by Saturday evening, and the death toll was 67, according to the report.

From late Friday to late Saturday, more than 186,090 fevered persons were recorded across the country, while 299,180 patients were cured, said the report, citing information from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

In another report on Sunday, the KCNA said the epidemic "shows a positive trend from a rapid growth in the beginning to a decline after being stably controlled and managed."

To stabilize the situation in a nationwide anti-epidemic campaign, government officials have scrupulously organized the work for supplying food, drinkable water, condiments and non-staple foods uninterruptedly to residents, according to the KCNA.

More than 1 million people, including medical workers, teachers and students of medical colleges, have been involved in the ongoing effort to carry out medical check-ups, treatment and hygienic information service to block the spread of the epidemic and eradicate its source.

Meanwhile, over 70 types of medicine were supplied to more than 4,900 medicine management offices and at least 4,300 pharmacies nationwide in just two days from Tuesday to Thursday.

The KCNA reported on May 12 that the DPRK confirmed its first-ever COVID-19 case.