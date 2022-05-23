Mon, 23 May 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
84
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
US Senate to vote on resolution urging probe of beef price fixing

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Mike Rounds have introduced a bipartisan resolution requesting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ...

Strain of Ukraine war causes Russian defense spending to increase 40%

MOSCOW, Russia: According to preliminary data released by the finance ministry this week, almost three months after Moscow's invasion of ...

After China bows out, new decision expected on Asian Cup host

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: After China's decision to not host the 2023 Asian Cup, a choice for a new host will ...

Strong support for Taiwan to attend WHO meeting this week

GENEVA, Switzerland: The World Health Organization (WHO) has received a proposal by 13 member states requesting that Taiwan be allowed ...

EU heads tell Ukraine military supplies will continue

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that the bloc would ensure Ukraine that it has ...

Bush laments "wholly unjustified and brutal invasion"

Former U.S. President George W. Bush has made an embarrassing mistake in criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin over his decision ...

Business

Section
Recession feared by as UK faces highest inflation in 40 years

LONDON, England: UK prices are rising at their fastest rate in 40 years, as higher energy bills are changing spending ...

Target reports profits down 52%, shares down 25%

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Amidst the rising costs of essentials, such as fuel and food, and the rapid return by consumers to ...

German Allianz pays $6 billion in fraud case, officials plead guilty

WASHINGTON D.C.: After its U.S. asset management unit pleaded guilty to criminal securities fraud after the collapse of a group ...

Court rules unconstitutional California law requiring women on boards

SACRAMENTO, California: In another blow to the state's push to diversify corporate leadership, a California court judge has ruled that ...

Nepal confirms African swine fever outbreak

KATHMANDU, Nepal - According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Nepal has reported its first cases of African ...

U.S. stocks turmoil evaporates in final hour of trading, major indices unscathed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets reversed sharp losses in late trading to eke out minor gains in ...

Movie Review

Ghost World