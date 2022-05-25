Wed, 25 May 2022

International

Agreement reached to return Parthenon sculpture to Greece

ATHENS, Greece: In a significant move for Greece, which has intensified its campaign to bring back sculptures from its most ...

Japan prime minister warns China over East China Sea moves

TOKYO, Japan: China's efforts to develop areas in the East China Sea are "unacceptable," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said ...

US House Speaker Pelosi banned from communion over abortion views

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In a letter released this week, the archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, said U.S. House Speaker ...

Tornado hits western German city; dozens injured, 2 dead

BERLIN, Germany: At least 43 people were injured after a tornado struck the western German city of Paderborn on May ...

American arrested, Chinese officials charged with spying in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Department of Justice has said that an American citizen and four Chinese intelligence officers have been charged ...

To help US businesses, 35,000 foreign workers to be taken in

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to the inability of businesses to hire enough workers, the U.S. has announced that it will grant ...

Business

U.S. stocks close mixed, Nasdaq slides 271 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks, bonds, and the dollar fell heavily on Tuesday as economic data revealed a ...

Vietnam fires head of stock exchange over corruption

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam's government announced that it has removed Le Hai Tra, general director of the Ho Chi Minh Stock ...

Major US tech firms slow hiring, reduce staffs due to market slowdown

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Tech firms have slowed or frozen hiring, and even accelerated layoffs, in response to the ...

McDonald's operator buys all 850 Russian branches as company departs

MOSCOW, Russia: McDonald's has announced that it will sell all its branches in Russia to one of its local licensees, ...

Asian stocks take a tumble as euro reaches for the stars

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The euro has jumped above 1.0700 in Asian trading Tuesday, but stocks have fallen sharply.The run ...

Netflix to pay Italy $59 million in back taxes

MILAN, Italy: Netflix and Italy have agreed to a $59 million settlement to to settle a four-year tax dispute, Milan ...

