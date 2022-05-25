SEOUL, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired three ballistic missiles eastward, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

The JCS said it detected the missiles fired into the eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at about 6:00 a.m., 6:37 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. local time respectively, marking the 17th projectile launches by the DPRK this year.

The first missile, presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), traveled some 360 km at an altitude of about 540 km, while the second one was lost around the 20-km altitude, according to the JCS.

The third one, believed to be a short-range ballistic missile, flew about 760 km at an altitude of some 60 km.

The JCS called the DPRK's ICBM launch a "provocative act", noting that the South Korean military was monitoring relevant situation in preparation for more possible launches.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over a meeting of the National Security Council to be briefed on the DPRK missile launches, according to the presidential office.

The DPRK's test-launches came just a day after U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up his Asia tour to South Korea and Japan.