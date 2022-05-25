Wed, 25 May 2022

Nineteen kids, 2 adults confirmed dead in Texas school massacre

TEXAS [US], May 25 (ANI/Big News Network): The death toll in the mass shooting incident at a school in Texas ...

US, Japan, Australia, India join to limit illegal fishing by China

LONDON, England: Citing a U.S. official, the Financial Times reported this week that during the Quad summit in Tokyo, the ...

Agreement reached to return Parthenon sculpture to Greece

ATHENS, Greece: In a significant move for Greece, which has intensified its campaign to bring back sculptures from its most ...

Japan prime minister warns China over East China Sea moves

TOKYO, Japan: China's efforts to develop areas in the East China Sea are "unacceptable," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said ...

US House Speaker Pelosi banned from communion over abortion views

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In a letter released this week, the archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, said U.S. House Speaker ...

Tornado hits western German city; dozens injured, 2 dead

BERLIN, Germany: At least 43 people were injured after a tornado struck the western German city of Paderborn on May ...

Stocks in Asia trade sideways, Australian All Ordinaries adds 18 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a lukewarm day for stocks across Asia Wednesday with little movement in either direction.In ...

Apple reported to move manufacturing from China

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple has told some of its contract manufacturers ...

Deere manufacturing slows due to supply problems, shares fall

MOLINE, Illinois: After missing Wall Street revenue targets, Deere and Co. said it was having difficulty securing parts for its ...

U.S. stocks close mixed, Nasdaq slides 271 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks, bonds, and the dollar fell heavily on Tuesday as economic data revealed a ...

Vietnam fires head of stock exchange over corruption

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam's government announced that it has removed Le Hai Tra, general director of the Ho Chi Minh Stock ...

Major US tech firms slow hiring, reduce staffs due to market slowdown

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Tech firms have slowed or frozen hiring, and even accelerated layoffs, in response to the ...

