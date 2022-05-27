Fri, 27 May 2022

International

Bill to close media agencies begins way through Russian parliament

MOSCOW, Russia: Following the closure of a number of Russian state news outlets in the West, this week the Russian ...

UK, Lithuania boost defense cooperation to counter Russian aggression

LONDON, England: A joint declaration to boost defense and security collaboration was signed between Britain and Lithuania this week. London ...

In Tokyo, Biden supports Japan seeking seat on Security Council

TOKYO, Japan: U.S. President Joe Biden said this week that he supports calls for Japan to become a permanent member ...

Britain says arm Moldova to prepare for Russian invasion

LONDON, England: The UK's Telegraph newspaper has reported that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has proposed that Britain send modern weaponry ...

More lockdowns in Shanghai for mandatory Covid testing

SHANGHAI, China: The central Shanghai district of Jingan, a key commercial area in China's financial hub, has announced that it ...

Polish president: Ukraine must decide its own future

KYIV, Ukraine: Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, told lawmakers in Kyiv this week that Ukraine has the right to decide ...

Business

Asian stock markets join global rally, Japan's Nikkei 225 gains 177 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were stronger across the board on Friday, following a two-day surge on Wall ...

Turkish lira falls to 15.65 against U.S. dollar

ANKARA, Turkey: The Turkish lira dropped 1 percent in value for an eighth consecutive session to beyond 15.65 against the ...

Tesla says will assemble 2,600 cars per day in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China: Tesla plans to restore production at its Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai to pre-COVID-19 lockdown levels by this ...

U.S. stock markets move further ahead, S&P 500 gains nearly two percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply for a second day Thursday, following a less hawkish outlook by ...

Average age of cars on US roads rises to 12.2 years

DETROIT, Michigan: As supplies of new cars and light trucks remain tight due to supply chain issues, U.S. consumers are ...

Online class business sees 26% jump in business

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The market for global online tutoring services is expected to grow from $21 million in ...

Movie Review

