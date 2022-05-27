Fri, 27 May 2022

Hong Kong Catholic cardinal urges end to deal with China and Vatican

HONG KONG: In his first public remarks since he was arrested under Hong Kong's National Security Law earlier this month, ...

Bill to close media agencies begins way through Russian parliament

MOSCOW, Russia: Following the closure of a number of Russian state news outlets in the West, this week the Russian ...

UK, Lithuania boost defense cooperation to counter Russian aggression

LONDON, England: A joint declaration to boost defense and security collaboration was signed between Britain and Lithuania this week. London ...

In Tokyo, Biden supports Japan seeking seat on Security Council

TOKYO, Japan: U.S. President Joe Biden said this week that he supports calls for Japan to become a permanent member ...

Britain says arm Moldova to prepare for Russian invasion

LONDON, England: The UK's Telegraph newspaper has reported that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has proposed that Britain send modern weaponry ...

More lockdowns in Shanghai for mandatory Covid testing

SHANGHAI, China: The central Shanghai district of Jingan, a key commercial area in China's financial hub, has announced that it ...

Business

Section
Starbucks announces closure of all outlets in Russia

SEATTLE, Washington: Following the decision of McDonald's, Seattle-based Starbucks said this week that it will exit the Russian market after ...

Asian stock markets join global rally, Japan's Nikkei 225 gains 177 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were stronger across the board on Friday, following a two-day surge on Wall ...

Turkish lira falls to 15.65 against U.S. dollar

ANKARA, Turkey: The Turkish lira dropped 1 percent in value for an eighth consecutive session to beyond 15.65 against the ...

Tesla says will assemble 2,600 cars per day in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China: Tesla plans to restore production at its Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai to pre-COVID-19 lockdown levels by this ...

U.S. stock markets move further ahead, S&P 500 gains nearly two percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply for a second day Thursday, following a less hawkish outlook by ...

Average age of cars on US roads rises to 12.2 years

DETROIT, Michigan: As supplies of new cars and light trucks remain tight due to supply chain issues, U.S. consumers are ...

