Sat, 28 May 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
80
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
After earlier accepting 1 million migrants, Greece closes borders, sea

ATHENS, Greece: After a sharp increase in attempted entries by migrants through its Aegean islands and land border with Turkey ...

Hong Kong Catholic cardinal urges end to deal with China and Vatican

HONG KONG: In his first public remarks since he was arrested under Hong Kong's National Security Law earlier this month, ...

Bill to close media agencies begins way through Russian parliament

MOSCOW, Russia: Following the closure of a number of Russian state news outlets in the West, this week the Russian ...

UK, Lithuania boost defense cooperation to counter Russian aggression

LONDON, England: A joint declaration to boost defense and security collaboration was signed between Britain and Lithuania this week. London ...

In Tokyo, Biden supports Japan seeking seat on Security Council

TOKYO, Japan: U.S. President Joe Biden said this week that he supports calls for Japan to become a permanent member ...

Britain says arm Moldova to prepare for Russian invasion

LONDON, England: The UK's Telegraph newspaper has reported that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has proposed that Britain send modern weaponry ...

Business

Section
Nasdaq Composite leads U.S. stocks in rally, index adds more than 3%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks raced ahead on Friday, with technology shares leading the way on signs inflation ...

Hyundai recalls vehicles in US, Canada to replace seat belt part

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to seat-belt mechanisms that could explode and shoot out metal fragments in the event of a crash, ...

Starbucks announces closure of all outlets in Russia

SEATTLE, Washington: Following the decision of McDonald's, Seattle-based Starbucks said this week that it will exit the Russian market after ...

Asian stock markets join global rally, Japan's Nikkei 225 gains 177 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were stronger across the board on Friday, following a two-day surge on Wall ...

Turkish lira falls to 15.65 against U.S. dollar

ANKARA, Turkey: The Turkish lira dropped 1 percent in value for an eighth consecutive session to beyond 15.65 against the ...

Tesla says will assemble 2,600 cars per day in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China: Tesla plans to restore production at its Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai to pre-COVID-19 lockdown levels by this ...

Movie Review

Rome Open City