Fri, 03 Jun 2022

News RELEASES

International

Germany reacts to criticism, to step up military aid to Ukraine

BERLIN, Germany - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to send Ukraine high-tech anti-aircraft systems as Germany looks to quell ...

Ukraine War: Question is not who did it, but whether 'peace negotiator' was in fact poisoned

It was widely reported on Monday March 28 that Chel;sea FC owner Roman Abramovich was involved in the peace negotiations ...

June has already seen 34,000 UK passengers' reservations cancelled

LONDON, England: As UK air passengers face ongoing disruptions ahead of the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend, major holiday company ...

German parliament to alter constitution for greater defense spendings

BERLIN, Germany: The German finance ministry has announced that the country will change its constitution to allow for a special ...

Following US support of Taiwan, China sends jets into air zone

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's defense ministry has said that Taiwanese fighters were scrambled to intercept 30 Chinese air force fighter jets ...

Search for Nepali plane with 22 passengers and crew on board is suspended

KATHMANDU, Nepal: Nepalese authorities have suspended a search for a passenger plane operated by privately owned Tara Air which went ...

Business

Singapore launches new initiatives to train, certify EV technicians

SINGAPORE: In coordination with 21 organizations, Singapore's Land Transport Authority will train and certify automotive technicians in electric vehicle maintenance ...

U.S. stock markets shoot higher, dollar stumbles

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the rebound."The market is on pins ...

Starlink providing internet to 3 more countries, 35 countries in total

REDMOND, Washington: After announcing that Starlink now offers satellite internet in seven more countries, reaching a total of 32 countries ...

At 7.9%, German inflation highest in 50 years

BERLIN, Germany: Germany's annual inflation rate reached 7.9 percent in May, its highest level since the winter of 1973-1974 when ...

Stock markets across Asia lose ground on inflation, war concerns

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed lower on Thursday as investors struggled with inflation fears and the ongoing ...

To head off power outages India to import coal

NEW DELHI, India: The Indian power ministry said that due to concerns about shortages causing power outages, Coal India, the ...

