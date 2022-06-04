Sat, 04 Jun 2022

International

China says new uranium deposits found at 'impossible' depths

BEIJING, China: In what is being hailed a breakthrough for the country's national security, nuclear authorities in China have announced ...

Hong Kong churches cancel Tiananmen tributes fearing Beijing crackdown

HONG KONG: Ending one of the final reminders of China's bloody suppression of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, for the ...

Germany reacts to criticism, to step up military aid to Ukraine

BERLIN, Germany - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to send Ukraine high-tech anti-aircraft systems as Germany looks to quell ...

Ukraine War: Question is not who did it, but whether 'peace negotiator' was in fact poisoned

It was widely reported on Monday March 28 that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich was involved in the peace negotiations ...

June has already seen 34,000 UK passengers' reservations cancelled

LONDON, England: As UK air passengers face ongoing disruptions ahead of the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend, major holiday company ...

German parliament to alter constitution for greater defense spendings

BERLIN, Germany: The German finance ministry has announced that the country will change its constitution to allow for a special ...

Business

U.S. stocks reel as unemployment holds steady at 3.6 percent, Nasdaq loses 2.47 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A strong employment report Friday surprisingly upset Wall Street.The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased ...

Thailand begins task of luring tourists back to famed beaches

BANGKOK, Thailand: As pandemic restrictions eased, Thailand's economy showed signs of a gradual recovery in May.However, the Bank of Thailand ...

Dhaka fearing sanctions seeks Delhi's advice on Russian oil

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that he had asked India for advice on managing ...

Singapore launches new initiatives to train, certify EV technicians

SINGAPORE: In coordination with 21 organizations, Singapore's Land Transport Authority will train and certify automotive technicians in electric vehicle maintenance ...

U.S. stock markets shoot higher, dollar stumbles

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the rebound."The market is on pins ...

Starlink providing internet to 3 more countries, 35 countries in total

REDMOND, Washington: After announcing that Starlink now offers satellite internet in seven more countries, reaching a total of 32 countries ...

