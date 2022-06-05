Sun, 05 Jun 2022

International

First African swine fever vaccine for pig herds developed by Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam has announced that it has developed a vaccine for pigs to fight African swine fever, potentially becoming ...

Iranian hackers targeted Boston Children's Hospital in 2021 says FBI

WASHINGTON D.C.: FBI Director Christopher Wray said that hackers sponsored by the Iranian government attempted a "despicable" cyber attack against ...

Denmark, Netherlands, Germany see cut off of Russian gas

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's Gazprom said it will turn off gas shipments to several "unfriendly" countries, which have refused to accept ...

Philippines files protest over Chinese fishing ban in S. China Sea

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest against China for unilaterally declaring a South China Sea fishing ban, ...

China says new uranium deposits found at 'impossible' depths

BEIJING, China: In what is being hailed a breakthrough for the country's national security, nuclear authorities in China have announced ...

Hong Kong churches cancel Tiananmen tributes fearing Beijing crackdown

HONG KONG: Ending one of the final reminders of China's bloody suppression of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, for the ...

Business

US labor market maintains strength, layoffs at record low

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In April, U.S. job openings decreased, but remained at considerably high levels, indicating that salaries ...

U.S. airlines see 'No evidence of recession'

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta and United Airlines officials have said there is no evidence of an impending U.S. economic recession, stressing ...

UK reports greatest retail price jump since 2011

LONDON, England: The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has said that UK retailers raised prices at the fastest pace in more ...

As direct sales take hold, Levi jeans increases sales outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Levi Strauss and Co. has increased its financial targets for the next five years while maintaining its ...

U.S. stocks reel as unemployment holds steady at 3.6 percent, Nasdaq loses 2.47 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A strong employment report Friday surprisingly upset Wall Street.The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased ...

Thailand begins task of luring tourists back to famed beaches

BANGKOK, Thailand: As pandemic restrictions eased, Thailand's economy showed signs of a gradual recovery in May.However, the Bank of Thailand ...

