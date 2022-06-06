Mon, 06 Jun 2022

International

Empire State Building lit purple, gold for Queen Elizabeth Jubilee

NEW YORK, New York: New York's Empire State Building was lit in purple andgold lights on June 3 to honor ...

Turkey conducts largest-ever raids on gangs stealing antiquities

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish security forces conducted their largest-ever raids on gangs stealing antiquities, issuing arrest warrants for 143 people suspected ...

First African swine fever vaccine for pig herds developed by Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam has announced that it has developed a vaccine for pigs to fight African swine fever, potentially becoming ...

Iranian hackers targeted Boston Children's Hospital in 2021 says FBI

WASHINGTON D.C.: FBI Director Christopher Wray said that hackers sponsored by the Iranian government attempted a "despicable" cyber attack against ...

Denmark, Netherlands, Germany see cut off of Russian gas

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's Gazprom said it will turn off gas shipments to several "unfriendly" countries, which have refused to accept ...

Philippines files protest over Chinese fishing ban in S. China Sea

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest against China for unilaterally declaring a South China Sea fishing ban, ...

Business

GM is first to get OK for self-driving cars in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California: After overcoming objections by city officials this week, General Motors subsidiary Cruise became the first company to ...

To drive down inflation, Ukraine raises interest rates to 25%

KYIV, Ukraine: In an effort to prevent double-digit inflation and protect its currency, which has collapsed since Russia's invasion, Ukraine ...

US labor market maintains strength, layoffs at record low

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In April, U.S. job openings decreased, but remained at considerably high levels, indicating that salaries ...

U.S. airlines see 'No evidence of recession'

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta and United Airlines officials have said there is no evidence of an impending U.S. economic recession, stressing ...

UK reports greatest retail price jump since 2011

LONDON, England: The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has said that UK retailers raised prices at the fastest pace in more ...

As direct sales take hold, Levi jeans increases sales outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Levi Strauss and Co. has increased its financial targets for the next five years while maintaining its ...

