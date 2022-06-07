Tue, 07 Jun 2022

No relief for Argentina, inflation to reach 72.6% says Central Bank

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Analysts at Argentina's central bank have raised their predictions, saying inflation in Argentina will reach 72.6 percent ...

U.S. updates Taiwan policy, does not support independence

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The U.S. State Department has changed the wording on its website's fact sheet on Taiwan, again stating that ...

Ohio weighs allowing teachers to carry guns after 24 hours of training

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Following numerous school shootings throughout the United States, Ohio is working to finalize laws to allow school teachers ...

Undernourished mountain lion found hiding in California school

PESCADERO, California: Local authorities said an empty high school classroom in northern California was invaded by a young mountain lion, ...

Empire State Building lit purple, gold for Queen Elizabeth Jubilee

NEW YORK, New York: New York's Empire State Building was lit in purple andgold lights on June 3 to honor ...

Turkey conducts largest-ever raids on gangs stealing antiquities

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish security forces conducted their largest-ever raids on gangs stealing antiquities, issuing arrest warrants for 143 people suspected ...

Roller-coaster ride on Wall Street, all indioces end with minor gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied early on Monday, but sellers took advantage of the situation, and gains ...

Indian manufacturing sees strong growth in May

NEW DELHI, India: India's manufacturing sector expanded in May and 'sustained strong growth' despite record high inflation.In May, the seasonally ...

Texas expects to break record for June electricity consumption

AUSTIN, Texas: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has announced that next week power demand in the state will ...

Stocks in Asia generally higher on upbeat U.S. data

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the mend on Monday, on the back of a positive payrolls ...

Airlines step up push to get U.S. to drop COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON D.C.: As international air travel from the U.S. remains 14 percent below pre-Pandemic figures, U.S. airlines are lobbying the ...

Australia's large wheat planting expected to ease world supply woes

SINGAPORE: Easing concerns over tight global inventories, Australia is set for a third year of near-record wheat harvests in 2022. ...

