Tue, 07 Jun 2022

News RELEASES

International

Three probe panels formed to investigate deadly fire incident in Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh - At least 12 firefighters were killed while attempting to extinguish a fire at an inland container depot ...

The Lancet: More than 100 people die from firearms each day in U.S.

An epidemic of preventable violence is killing and harming Americans-especially, children and adolescents. On May 24, an 18-year-old man killed ...

No relief for Argentina, inflation to reach 72.6% says Central Bank

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Analysts at Argentina's central bank have raised their predictions, saying inflation in Argentina will reach 72.6 percent ...

U.S. updates Taiwan policy, does not support independence

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The U.S. State Department has changed the wording on its website's fact sheet on Taiwan, again stating that ...

Ohio weighs allowing teachers to carry guns after 24 hours of training

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Following numerous school shootings throughout the United States, Ohio is working to finalize laws to allow school teachers ...

Undernourished mountain lion found hiding in California school

PESCADERO, California: Local authorities said an empty high school classroom in northern California was invaded by a young mountain lion, ...

Business

With supplies unavailable, Lego closes business in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian reseller of children's toy company Lego said it was temporarily "freezing" some of its stores in ...

As Covid lessens, Japan reopens borders to foreign tourists

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's government might resume a program to subsidize foreign tourist expenses, in a bid to revitalize its tourism ...

Roller-coaster ride on Wall Street, all indices end with minor gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied early on Monday, but sellers took advantage of the situation, and gains ...

Indian manufacturing sees strong growth in May

NEW DELHI, India: India's manufacturing sector expanded in May and 'sustained strong growth' despite record high inflation.In May, the seasonally ...

Texas expects to break record for June electricity consumption

AUSTIN, Texas: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has announced that next week power demand in the state will ...

Stocks in Asia generally higher on upbeat U.S. data

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the mend on Monday, on the back of a positive payrolls ...

Movie Review

The Flood
Flood