Japan expected to attend NATO meeting to discuss Ukraine war

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making plans to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit to ...

American envoy: Russia, China not working with U.S. on North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: The U.S. nuclear envoy has declared that China and Russia are not interested in working with Washington ...

Report: Japan birth rate at record low, reaching 1.3 births per woman

TOKYO, Japan: Data released by the Japanese government last week showed that in 2021, Japan witnessed a record low number ...

Three probe panels formed to investigate deadly fire incident in Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh - At least 12 firefighters were killed while attempting to extinguish a fire at an inland container depot ...

The Lancet: More than 100 people die from firearms each day in U.S.

An epidemic of preventable violence is killing and harming Americans-especially, children and adolescents. On May 24, an 18-year-old man killed ...

No relief for Argentina, inflation to reach 72.6% says Central Bank

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Analysts at Argentina's central bank have raised their predictions, saying inflation in Argentina will reach 72.6 percent ...

Business

Section
American Airlines predicts strong summer revenues

Fort Worth, Texas: Joining a growing list of airlines expecting summer demand to be greater than previous predictions as the ...

U.S. stock markets rally, Nasdaq cruises 114 points higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday despite concerns from the U.S. Treasury about "unacceptable inflation.""We currently ...

US reopens baby formula plant following massive shortages

STURGIS, Michigan: Abbott Laboratories has announced the reopening of its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, helping ease a ...

Fiat-Chrysler's Stellantis pleads guilty in U.S. diesel probe

DETROIT, Michigan: The U.S.-based business of Fiat-Chrysler's Stellantis pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy last week and agreed to pay a ...

Australian stocks fall as Reserve Bank hikes interest rates by half percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The majority of stock markets in Asia skidded lower on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of ...

With supplies unavailable, Lego closes business in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian reseller of children's toy company Lego said it was temporarily "freezing" some of its stores in ...

