Washington [US], June 7 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea has not responded to US requests for denuclearization talks sent through third parties and Pyongyang appears to show no interest in returning to the negotiating table, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said on Tuesday.

According to the South Korean military, Pyongyang test-fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday. This was North Korea's 18th missile test since the start of this year.

"We have also reached out to pass this message through private channels as well, this includes high-level personal messages from senior US officials to senior DPRK officials," Kim said during a conference call.

"Over the past year, we have sent such messages in multiple ways: through third parties, directly in writing." (ANI/Sputnik)